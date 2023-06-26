The Panthers season ends in heartbreaking fashion





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The Michigan Panthers’ magic run came to an end on Saturday. After finishing the regular season at 4-6 and having to overcome a 14-point deficit with a backup quarterback to even qualify for the USFL playoffs, the Panthers looked like a doomed team. Unfortunately, the team they faced in the North Division Championship was out for revenge. Last year, in the regular season at last, Michigan and the Pittsburgh Maulers faced off with a lot at stake for the two worst teams in spring football league. The two won just one win on the year and before the game the USFL announced that whoever won the game would get the first pick in the 2023 draft. Michigan prevailed and helped them to prepare for the final playoff spot this season. After their playoff berth, the Panthers continue to reap rewards

But Pittsburgh also had a magical run that continues through July 4 weekend at the USFL Championship game in Canton, Ohio. The Maulers also finished 4-6 after beating the New Jersey Generals and also got their revenge on the Panthers on a much larger scale by winning 31-27 in playoff overtime. The Panthers’ devastating defeat looked suspiciously like the last time the Panthers made the playoffs was in 1984 when they lost in triple overtime to the Los Angeles Express. Michigan took a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter that saw a total of 27 points scored between the two teams, which required playing extra football. Under USFL rules, teams get three tries to score from the two-yard line and whoever has the highest score wins. Pittsburgh converted his first down that put Michigan’s offense on the ground. Running back Stevie Scott III collected the ball and attempted to stretch it over the goal line, but lost control before crossing it, resulting in a fumble. The ball would be picked up by the Panthers in the end zone, leading to a momentary celebration before the team realized that USFL rules had come into play again. A rule implemented this season states that fumbles recovered by the same team would result in the ball being placed where the fumble occurred, which was behind the line. The attempt was not good. Pittsburgh converted another try, which meant Michigan had to convert the next one. Quarterback EJ Perry backed up to pass but the pass was deflected off the line of scrimmage and the ball floated to the turf to signal the end of the Panthers’ season. While the season didn’t end in turmoil for the Panthers, it was still a massive improvement over a team that had to fight for the No. 1 pick a season ago. The focus is now on player development and preparation for the 2024 season. The Maulers will now face the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Championship Game on July 1 at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. You can watch the game live on WOOD TV8 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

