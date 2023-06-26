LGBTQ fashion brands to support this Pride month





All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you purchase something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for the all-new Glossy Pop Shops weekly newsletter. here. Although Pride Month is coming to an end, that doesn’t mean your support for LGBTQ-owned brands has to stop. With the huge strides made by gay-owned brands and their allies in fashion, there are plenty of brands to support for every type of fashion consumer. Queer fashion designers and creative directors are becoming a force to be reckoned with, from designer Luar Raul Lopez, with his recent LVMH Award nomination, to Chromat’s Becca McCharen-Tran, with her constant advocacy for diverse bodies. Whether you’re looking for an everyday or luxury look, consider shopping their latest collections. Shop some of the most exciting gay-owned fashion brands below. Christopher John Rogers Hot on the heels of the debut of a much-loved luxury collection, Christopher John Rogers’ fashion popularity skyrocketed. Founded in 2016 by the brand’s eponymous designer, Christopher John Rogers, the fashion brand has since signed deals with Target and received recognition from the CFDA. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Out Even since her bag was dubbed the “it” bag of summer 2022, Luar’s growth hasn’t slowed. Raul Lopez, founder and creative director of Luar, was nominated for 2023 LVMH Prize for Young Designers. Fans of the brand include Dua Lipa, model Anok Yai and Julia Fox. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Chromate If you’re an active social media user, chances are you’ve seen the Chromat brand on your timeline. The brand, founded by Becca McCharen-Tran in 2010, has won acclaim for its size-inclusive swimwear and activewear. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. phlemons Founded by James Flemons in 2013, unisex brand Phlemuns was created for everyone, no matter who they are or how they identify. With a slow approach to design, Phlemuns strives to bridge the gap between luxury and the everyday consumer. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Theophile Based in Brooklyn, NY, Theophilio was crowned New York’s most coveted young brand in April. The brand, founded by Edvin Thompson, offers an exciting approach to the colors and culture of the Caribbean islands. In 2021, Thompson won the CFDA Award for Emerging American Designer of the Year. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Shop more Pop-approved products from the Glossy Pop store here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glossy.co/shop/lgbtq-fashion-brands-to-support-this-pride-month/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos