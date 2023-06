Troye Sivan rocks the pantsless trend at Loewe Menswear SS24 at Paris Fashion Week

– Advertisement – – Troye Sivan attended the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week without wearing any pants. work boots.– Sivan styled his hair in windswept curls and wore a silver necklace.– Other actors, including Omar Rudberg, Kit Connor and Corey Mylchreest, were also in the audience.– The show featured high-waisted pants, vintage-inspired designs, sequins and crystals for a festive disco-era vibe.– Jonathan Anderson’s artistic flair was evident in the collection, transforming ordinary objects into gestural works of art. – A suede tunic with a matching handbag created from the same leather was a striking piece. – The show took place against the backdrop of monumental sculptures spouting water. All eyes were on Troye Sivan as he walked into the hall at the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show on Saturday at Paris Fashion Week in France. The 28-year-old Australian singer-turned-actor decided not to wear pants for the fashion show and put on a leggy display in a barely-there yellow t-shirt/hoodie. COMMERCIAL BREAK – Advertisement – SCROLL TO CONTINUE READING Fashion sweetheart Sivan’s reductionist look was actually inspired by Loewe Men’s Fall/Winter 2023 Showwhich he attended alongside Timothée Chalamet and Manu Rios in January this year. The daring outfit barely concealed his modesty and to complete the look he opted for beige work boots. Check it out below! – Advertisement – Styling her blonde hair in windswept curls, the South African-born star opted for a silver necklace to accessorize. To go with the minimalist look, he ditched handbags and other accessories. Sivan was joined in the audience by fellow actors Omar Rudberg, Kit Connor and Corey Mylchreest. Also Read: Anderson’s Couture Expertise Captivates at Loewe for Paris Men’s Fashion Week Sivan has been making headlines in recent weeks for her role on the HBO series The Idol, which also features Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. Anderson reinvents menswear with artistic brilliance Against the backdrop of monumental water-gushing sculptures, Loewe’s last show at Paris Fashion Week was nothing short of a spectacle – and with Jonathan Anderson at the helm, traditional menswear was reinvented and reshaped. High-waisted pants carried a touch of vintage nostalgia, their surreal heights catching attention and distorting perceptions of the human form. Mirroring the glistening sparkle of the surrounding fountains, sequins and crystals added a festive disco-era energy to the collection. Anderson’s flair was evident in deceptively ordinary blazers, coats and knitwear – his cuts transformed seemingly simple items into gestural works of art. A suede tunic with a matching handbag created from the same leather tickled the imagination of audiences, including actor Brian Cox, and drew a flurry of camera clicks. (With agency contributions) WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. Photo credit: zoomagazine.de

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollyinside.com/news/fashion-lifestyle/troye-sivan-embraces-the-no-pants-trend-at-loewe-menswear-ss24-in-paris-fashion-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos