The nonprofit organizes a fashion show and a panel to find ways to make Baltimore safer





BALTIMORE At a fashion show and panel discussion, people seeking to get guns out of Baltimore neighborhoods offer solutions. Shootings in Baltimore have become an event we see all too often in the city – often ending in loss of life. But a non-profit organization seeks to find solutions to end gun violence while helping those who have had to experience the trauma of it. Donne Bruce Unlimited offers a means of healing through art and on Sunday, those who face trauma must become role models. Handmade clothes from local designers strut the runway. The fashion show began with a panel discussion where attendees shared personal stories of how their lives have changed due to gun violence. “When I was 15, actually I was a freshman in high school, the day before my freshman finals, my mom was shot and killed in south Baltimore, said Unique, who was a model in the fashion show. Then it was time to work with the public to discuss solutions to end gun violence and ways to make neighborhoods safer. “Reconsider, re-evaluate, seek understanding, find clarity, insight into yourself, life and the world around you,” said Zachary McCallister who led the roundtable. He says it takes a village to solve the problem. “I think all information about gun violence is important. I don’t think there’s one particular person who has solutions to this issue on this topic. I think all relevant information is important to try to fight this situation.” The lights turned to the runway as 25 models made up of men, women and children – all of whom have their own traumatic stories – became the stars of the parade. It’s encouraging to take them out of their comfort zone so to speak or out of their isolation and really expose them and say this is the new, renewed me, said India Smith, Director of Beauty Professionals at Donna Bruce Unlimited. Smith said the fashion show gives models the confidence to show that the trauma they’ve been through won’t hold them back. Stating that this is one of many workshops held throughout the year that helps people heal outside of the medical field. If you or someone you know is dealing with trauma and would like to approach healing in the form of art. Visit the Donna Bruce Unlimited website

https://www.donnabruceunlimited.com/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wmar2news.com/local/nonprofit-holds-fashion-show-and-panel-discussion-to-find-ways-to-make-baltimore-neighborhoods-safer-from-gun-violence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos