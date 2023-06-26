We were back in the 90s: Older female models struggle to find work as brands play it safe after Covid | Fashion

NOTShortly before Covid hit, 66-year-old model Alex Bruni had an interesting day being photographed by Rankin, the British photographer who has worked with Kate Moss, Madonna, David Bowie and the late Queen.

Rankin had put Bruni in a bath and had him pretend to have an orgasm. She was delighted. It was an advertisement for Coco de Mer sex toys, she recalls. I thought it was great: the idea of ​​being able to give sex toys to older women as gifts because we are still playful sex beings.

Bruni has been in constant demand as a model since being scouted in 2013. She has modeled for Vogue Italia, Julien Macdonald, IA London, GQ China and Starling Bank, as well as catwalks.

But that was before the pandemic. Since the world came out of lockdown about 18 months ago, Brunis’ modeling career has come to a halt.

Until 2017, it was great: brands really focused on older women who were aging beautifully and embracing life, she said. But since Covid, it’s been disastrous. I’ve only had a few jobs and these have either paid half of what they were before the lockdown or not paid at all: I felt I had to do them to be exposed.

Bruni attributes this to brands becoming more conservative after Covid. The pandemic has been a scary time and everything about aging gracefully has fallen by the wayside, she said. If you now have former role models, they are portrayed as eccentric, which is just another ageist stereotype.

Bruni is frustrated. I thought older female role models had finally been recognized as equals and that was here to stay, she said. But I definitely feel it’s gone.

Rebecca Valentine, founder of Gray Model Agency, agrees. A few years after the launch of Britain’s only agency dedicated to models over 35 in 2015, its employees were booked by international brands such as Gucci, Prada and Emirates, as well as British labels such as M&S.

Like Bruni, she believed he would run and run. Our models were used for everything from high-end luxury to rock and roll fashion, from high street to sports brands, she said.

I was sure it wasn’t a passing fad because old people were growing up and had more and more money. I never thought it would go back to the 90s, when the only female models sought after by brands were young, skinny and tall. But over the past 18 months, that’s exactly where we’ve found ourselves.

Simon Chambers, the owner of Storm Model Management, has also noticed that bookings for older female models who aren’t already household names have dropped since the pandemic.

Hard to know why, he said.

Alex Bruni: If you have old models now, they are shown as eccentric. Photography: PA Images/Alamy

Chambers speculates that with budgets under scrutiny, brands could play it safe. Times are tough, margins are tight and selling fashion is never an easy business, he said. It could be that brands now feel it is more risky to use a model that is over 50 years old.

Miranda Cantacuzene-Speransky, agency director at Elite Model Management, also found that while demand for older male models has remained strong, calls from luxury brands for older female models have declined over the past two years. .

I wonder if brands are now choosing models not just for their looks, but also for their social media presence, she said. If a model has a strong online following, brands get their advertising boosted at zero cost to them. Older models are less likely to have the intuitive sense of how to get big online.

Designer Ira Iceberg founded fashion house IA London in 2017. She consciously uses older models in her photo shoots and runways, but said that over the past year she has noticed a dramatic drop in the number of other luxury brands doing the same not just in the UK but across the world.

I’m not surprised though, she said. You could tell that brands were never comfortable with older female models: they had them either without skin or too much skin. It was like they were trying to do something to make this woman old like she wasn’t a normal person.

Iceberg said the future for older female models is open. I think real change will take time, she said. We need to systematically educate the next generation of fashion designers to be more inclusive and open to different ideas of beauty, because the question is not whether fashion will revert to using older designs, a- she declared. This is why this selectivity was taking place in the first place.