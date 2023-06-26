Ten Sustainable Biomaterials Fashion Designs from Dezeen’s Pinterest

Over the past year, searches for sustainable fashion have grown in popularity on Pinterest. We bring together 10 projects from our sustainable fashion advice which feature items made from more environmentally friendly materials.

The fashion industry generates around 92 million tons of textile waste every year. In an effort to reduce their textile footprint, many designers are now using biomaterials and environmentally friendly processes.

Designers such as Valdís Steinarsdóttir and Phillip Lim used gelatin and plant materials in their work, among other materials.

Scroll down to see 10 sustainable fashion designs and browse our popular sustainable fashion advice To see more.

Shellmet by TBWA/Hakuhodo

Tokyo advertising agency TBWA/Hakuhodo and plastics maker Koushi Chemical Industry CO collaborated to design the Shellmet.

The helmet, which was made from discarded scallops and recycled plastic, was developed for use as protective headgear for fishermen in Japan. The Shellmet can also be used as a bicycle helmet or safety helmet.

Bioplastic sequin dress by Phillip Lim and Charlotte McCurdy

Fronds of bioplastic algae cover this petroleum-free dress created by fashion designer Phillip Lim and industrial designer Charlotte McCurdy.

The dress has a biodegradable base made of plant fibers, which makes it free of crude oil by-products such as synthetic fibers, dyes and plastic glitter.

Sonnet 166 by Lobke Beckfeld and Johanna Hehemeyer-Cürten

Sonnet155 is a bag made from fruit skins from juice production and short cellulose fibres. The product dissolves in water and can be used to fertilize plants.

The bag has a lifespan similar to a disposable paper bag and has been designed to break down naturally before it can be composted or recycled.

The Soil Project by Yuhan Bai

The Soil Project is a collection of clothing made with an earth-based alternative to leather and vintage earth-dyed clothing.

After conducting research on the fashion industry’s dependence on cotton, Yuhan Bai, a fashion student at the Royal College of Art, came up with the concept.

Jelly Clothing by Valdís Steinarsdóttir

Designer Valdís Steinarsdóttir has designed a collection of gelatin or agar tank tops. Tops are created by being cast into a mold and then left to solidify.

Clothing requires no seams or stitches and can be melted down to create new clothing if damaged or no longer needed.

Iridescent BioSequin Jumpsuit by Stella McCartney

Earlier this year, fashion brand Stella McCartney unveiled a sleeveless bodysuit, adorned with bi0plastic sequins made from tree cellulose.

Biomaterials company Radiant Matter has created sequins called BioSequins to replace commonly used petroleum-based plastic options.

Fluff Stuff by Aalto University Students

Students at Aalto University have created Fluff Stuff, a textile stuffing created from plants grown on re-moistened peat bogs in Finland.

The students designed a collection of household items and soft clothing, including cushions, quilts, jackets, bags and a hooded hat filled with typha latifolia, a plant known as the broadleaf cattail.

Fungal Integrated by Helena Elston

Fungal Integrated is a collection of upcycled clothing made from mycelium and textile waste sourced from London.

The pieces, which include a seamless dress, a navy pantsuit, chunky heeled boots and a jacket, were all made by designer Helena Elston from a combination of local waste such as discarded textiles, bags of coffee and mushrooms.

Shrimp and mushroom food waste clothing by TômTex and Peter Do

Fashion designer Peter Do has teamed up with bio-based materials developer TômTex to create garments for Do’s Spring Summer 2023 collection during New York Fashion Week.

The pair created shiny wide-leg pants and crew-neck tank tops in two colors, which were made from TômTex’s non-woven biofabric. The 100% biodegradable material was made from shrimp and mushroom food waste to look and feel like leather.

Kajola by Olaniyi Studio

Kajola is a series of shoes made from biomaterials by architect Yussef Agbo-Ola of environmental design firm Olaniyi Studio.

Agbo-Ola created nine shoes made from natural materials, including clay, volcanic dust and cocoa. The shoes were created as works of art and shrivel up like plants when they decompose.

