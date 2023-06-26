Fashion
How too short is that for men’s pants?
I recently experimented with shorter pants, something I can wear with a blazer, or just a T-shirt or sweater. I’ve hemmed some, but what’s too short? I want to stay away from cropped/clown pants territory. How do you know when you’re doing it right? Paul, Athens
The male ankle! Or manila. (I love word hybrids.) Of all the body parts to be a source of controversy, this is one of the weirdest. Still, whether or not to show the male talus (the official name for that nobby bone between the tibia, fibula, and heel) has been debated for years. In 2005, Thom Browne, the designer who almost single-handedly tried to elevate men’s hemming, told The New York Times that the ankle was the new man’s neckline.
Although he now mainly wears shorts, Mr Browne said, when I asked him recently: When I wore pants, I wore them just above my ankle, and I liked them at that length. It pissed people off and I loved it.
And, indeed, when a guy struts around showing off that strip of skin, people react the same way. They are looking. They scratch their heads. They write articles about it like this. Recently The Australian Financial Review asked, is it ever okay for men to show their ankles in the office? (This is not a joke.)
Once a subject of derision popularly derided as flood pants, shorter men’s trousers became a thing again when Mr. Browne introduced them in 2001, partly as a reaction to the big, puffy suits of the 1990s (see Michael Jordan). Mr Browne shrunk the figure, shrinking the trousers and slimming and shortening the jacket, making it look like the hipster version of the 1950s businessman crossed with Buster Brown.
It was shocking at first (partly because, with his bare ankle, Mr. Browne prefers real shorts), but in 2018 Mr. Browne sold his business to Zegna in a deal which valued it at $500 million, suggesting that rethinking men’s pants may in fact be the way forward. Since then, it has been adopted by various celebrities, as well as Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister.
According to Guy Trebay, menswear critic for The Times: The trouser itself is the foundation of the silhouette, and it’s the one thing men often get wrong. For example, Kevin McCarthy’s too-tight dad pants, made worse by exposed socks.
He continued: The best way to judge crises of all kinds is in a three-way mirror and with a trusted, ruthlessly honest friend nearby. For a general rule, however, I consulted Nick Wooster (@nickwooster), a style influencer with a million followers. He said: Generally speaking, pants should never go above the ankle bone. Anything above tends to make the legs look shorter.
It’s also important, says Trebay, to consider the width of the leg: the wider the leg, the longer it needs to be. Conversely, the shorter the leg, the narrower it is.
Mr Browne, however, simply advised wearing clothes that feel true to you: true to your taste, true to your style, true to what you want people to see of you. Even if they are your manckles!
Yet know this: After attending the latest menswear shows in Florence, Milan and Paris, Trebay said that in all three cities, trousers and jacket skirts were longer than they looked. been for years. Thus turns the wheel of fashion.
Answers to your style questions
Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a fashion-related question from readers, which you can send her anytime via E-mail Or Twitter. Questions are edited and condensed.
|
