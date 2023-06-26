How too short is that for men’s pants?

I recently experimented with shorter pants, something I can wear with a blazer, or just a T-shirt or sweater. I’ve hemmed some, but what’s too short? I want to stay away from cropped/clown pants territory. How do you know when you’re doing it right? Paul, Athens

The male ankle! Or manila. (I love word hybrids.) Of all the body parts to be a source of controversy, this is one of the weirdest. Still, whether or not to show the male talus (the official name for that nobby bone between the tibia, fibula, and heel) has been debated for years. In 2005, Thom Browne, the designer who almost single-handedly tried to elevate men’s hemming, told The New York Times that the ankle was the new man’s neckline.

Although he now mainly wears shorts, Mr Browne said, when I asked him recently: When I wore pants, I wore them just above my ankle, and I liked them at that length. It pissed people off and I loved it.

And, indeed, when a guy struts around showing off that strip of skin, people react the same way. They are looking. They scratch their heads. They write articles about it like this. Recently The Australian Financial Review asked, is it ever okay for men to show their ankles in the office? (This is not a joke.)

Once a subject of derision popularly derided as flood pants, shorter men’s trousers became a thing again when Mr. Browne introduced them in 2001, partly as a reaction to the big, puffy suits of the 1990s (see Michael Jordan). Mr Browne shrunk the figure, shrinking the trousers and slimming and shortening the jacket, making it look like the hipster version of the 1950s businessman crossed with Buster Brown.