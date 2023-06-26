At Men’s Fashion Week, Postcards From Paris

PARIS The menswear week that ended here on Sunday evening was a totally Parisian affair with a postcard feel. The message was clear: Paris is fashion, and fashion is Paris. Is not it? The City of Light is certainly the arena where fashion titans compete, as well as where small designers from all over the world come to reach a wider and more international audience. But this season, the action was increasingly polarized, like the fashion system itself.

The grandeur of Pharrell’s early days at Louis Vuitton, with a golden takeover of the Pont Neuf and a booming Jay-Z concert, was of historic proportions. The show was very entertaining, but the fashion was less compelling. There was a rigidity to the proposition and a sense of disparate things pulled from the archives and glued together without a clear point of view beyond the idea of ​​splattering the brand’s Damier pattern throughout. Pharrell’s sense of quirky style was noticeably absent. Of course, Louis Vuitton has always been more than a fashion company, and fashion feels increasingly peripheral to its strategy.

Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Fashion (Launchmetrics.com/spotlight)

Nigo, Pharrell’s friend and longtime collaborator, is making slow progress at Kenz: his last outing was a step up, albeit small. The sense of joy that was integral to Kenz Takada’s expression, and a mainstay of the house, was still largely missing, while the East-meets-West theme, another Kenz mainstay, was reduced to a mix of kimono and parisian style closures. elegant. Sure, the Eiffel Tower provided a nice backdrop, but that only went so far. Women’s clothing, in particular, looked clunky and directionless. It will take more than splattering the Kenz logo all over the place to get the long-suffering house back on track.

Held in an upper aisle of the majestic Hôtel des Invalides, the Givenchy show was grand, but in a pared-back, militaristic way. Since beginning his tenure with the brand, designer Matthew Williams has explored many waters, not always with success. The direction he is pursuing at the moment, a kind of tailor-made normality, is the most convincing: his latest release has no personality, but a certain elegance.

Givenchy Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Look 1. (Digital)

At Dior, Kim Jones celebrated his fifth year as male creative director with a sensational production, held inside a hot and steamy metal box, which featured a platoon of models blooming from the floor like flower blossoms. steel. (Delicate masculinity reigns throughout Paris). But the perfect choreography eclipsed the baggy costumes with cropped pants, coats, cabochon-encrusted knitwear, and seriously crazy fuzzy, psychedelic knitted beanies, which was a shame. With its emphasis on Dior’s signature cannage stitching and exalted sense of softness, this was one of Jones’ most accomplished outings for the house. A little Chanel, to be honest, but in the most charming way.

Dior Homme Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Fashion (Digital)

But criticizing fashion’s luxury mega-brands is too easy. Exploiting bottomless budgets to stage fashion entertainment is understandable. What stinks, however, is not the spectacle, but the spectacle as camouflage for a lack of creative ideas. When the staging actually serves the clothes, in fact, the magic happens. At Loewe, Jonathan Anderson continues to refine his unique practice as a designer-curator. This season the show took place among three monumental sculptures by Lynda Banglis spouting and squirting water all over the fountains, but not your average fountains. The same liquid patina is found in the crystal pavé which, like filters, completely transforms the appearance of banker’s shirts, polo shirts and jeans; the same dwarven monumentality inspired the silhouette, which was to be seen fish-eye, bottom to top, with the waist rising to the end, the hemlines flaring out, the busts contracting.

Loewe Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Fashion (Digital)

The way Anderson hammered home the new silhouette by reiterating very ordinary items such as chinos and blazers was remarkable. The show proposed a change that will impact the way we dress as well as a show. Shouldn’t a show just focus on clothes?

Rick Owens was also inclined, in terms of the line, to move the high waist, shrink the bust, flare it all down. Shrugging like the queen of sartorial drama that he is, Owens gave the set a macabre finish: part Bela Lugosi, part Peter Murphy, in any color you want as long as its black. Staged outdoors amid fireworks and the remnants of a rainstorm, the show was Owens exploring joy in his own way, with a sense of abandon and elegance that never ceases to delight.

Rick Owens Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Look 1. (Digital)

Elsewhere, Marine Serres’ rock extravaganza was a fitting setting for her tribal mix of suburbia and dystopia, while the KidSupers play dominated the clothes.

Where the idea of ​​focusing on line and texture came about, it was with a reductionist urge that was exhilarating. In general, verticality and elongation reigned, and with that, in our ozempic time, an idea of ​​extreme thinness (one cannot separate the silhouette from the body). Nowhere has it become longer and more fluid than at Dries Van Noten, one of the few designers who can render elegance spontaneous and without artifice. The release was one of his best in recent times, all in precision, shine and effortless sophistication. A wider range of ages and body types on the catwalk, however, would have added another layer of meaning.

Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s look 1. (Digital)

At Wales Bonner, the tailored fit and decor, mixed with 70s-inspired skimpy sportswear, were exquisite, while at Officine Générale, a sense of Parisian tension was accompanied by an easy tilt. Ease was the key word at Herms, where Vronique Nichanian delivered a masterful exercise in weightlessness and precision. Newcomer Burc Akyol, a talent to watch, also worked on verticality, mixing the austere elegance of black with skin-revealing openings and slits for what he calls a breathless effect. At the same time, Ludovic de Saint Sernin widened the scope of his code, keeping the slender and vertical silhouette.

However, not all silhouettes were about slim elongation. Louis-Gabriel Nouchi is the Parisian king of bodily multiplicity. Translating Christopher Isherwood’s novel A Single Man into a sartorial offering, in keeping with the label’s manifesto (one book per season), Nouchi turned the car crash idea into ingenious draping and askew folding. Sometimes things got a little too literal (a car door or a wheel as props were frankly too much) and the momentum of previous efforts lacked, but Nouchi has a vision of her own that, if she attracted an investor, could grow bigger.

What Hed Mayner can do with large volumes is exceptional. Exploring the possibilities of leaf collage, this season he expanded his oversized forms even further, both rigid and impalpable, and it was an explosion of simplicity transformed into something extraordinary.

Hed Mayner Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Look 1. (Digital)

The ordinary and the slice of life are always poetic and real in Lemaire, who for the second consecutive season seemed particularly clean and focused, delivering a soft punch. At Homme Pliss Issey Miyake, the technicality of making pleated garments was the starting point for yet another inspiring foray into movement and precision, with fluid energy. The collection had a newfound sweetness that made it particularly timely.

Paris is fashionable, that’s for sure. But what would Parisian fashion be without the Japanese? A huge dose of risk-taking and experimentation, or just progressive, thought-provoking styles would surely be lacking. What is forever fascinating about designers coming from Japan is the variety of their productions and the dedication they put into shaping their individual visions.

Comme des Garons Spring/Summer 2024 Menswear (Digital)

This season, they were all in top form, from the rugged Yohji Yamamoto, whose vision of masculinity is badass with a gentle soul, and slightly daring clothes to match, to Rei Kawakubo, whose quest to go beyond reality at Comme des Garons is tireless. , and came this season with a psychedelic, slightly tropical ascension. What is disconcerting, however, is how much Kawakubo infantilizes men and, at times, how clownish they look in his hands.

Kolor, the brainchild of Junichi Abe, was as colorful and cheerful as expected: a summer exploration of mountain gear without anything predictable. Junya Watanabe finally applied the deconstructive/constructive principles of his womenswear to menswear, and it was a feast of collage, repurposed and cut garments with an Edward Scissorhands feel. At Sacai, the morphing of workwear and formalwear was top-notch, albeit marred by all-too-obvious echoes of Prada and a general air of Lucas Ossendrijvers stationed at Lanvin.

Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Collection Doublet (Digital)

What really stood out, however, was Doublet, the brainchild of Masayuki Ino. Multiplicity, or perhaps randomness, was the rule. And yet there was a method to the madness, the twist and the spin, merging showmanship and design in confusing and fun ways.