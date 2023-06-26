Highlights from Paris Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week





Paris Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 brought unexpected innovations, like cabochon jewels on couture, cycling marvels and good old ominous foreboding. Here is our pick of the most memorable shows from Paris Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024: Rick Owens Rick Owens’ intricate Italian creation, steeped in Victorian tradition and form, was a startling juxtaposition to his wilder design components. The stiffness of the shoulder cuts mingling with the soft, rolled pleat of the silk organza made for an eerie sight. What really captivated audiences, however, was Owens’ tangle of classic style and Flintstones-esque anarchy. The designer indulged in excess, savoring every bite of the confection. But there was an insightful purpose to this extravaganza – a rebellion against societal norms, an outcry for change. It was like an explosion, beautiful but disturbing, a masterpiece for those who were doomed. Dior “…but I prefer a man who lives and gives expensive jewelry,” was surely Kim Jones’ motto for her fifth anniversary collection of Dior for men. And the jewels were plentiful – sparkling brown, emerald and cobalt, they adorned pique polo shirts, cardigans and crisp tailoring. Jones was also not shy about borrowing hallmarks of women’s fashion – the dizzying array of tweeds and knits, for example, featured stylistic cues from the beloved Lady Dior bag, while the buckles of loafers (which were presented in a fantastic range of colors and prints) has adopted the motif of the Lady Dior perfume. marine greenhouse Whenever one thinks the bar for fashion innovation has been crossed, Marine Serre raises it with grace and aplomb, as evidenced most recently by her Spring-Summer 2024 men’s collection. Most notable was the range of denim pieces made from deadstock fabric (especially the glamorous mermaid dress spun from layered leg panels), but it didn’t quite eclipse Serre’s upcycled whimsical pieces with a veritable cornucopia of prints – baroque crescents and beloved lions and flowers. Givenchy Matthew Williams decided to explore a new direction with Givenchy menswear at the Spring/Summer 2024 presentation, and we couldn’t be happier. He recomposed it, toned it down, stripped it to the bone and forced us to listen to his expertise. We started with a nice range of seams – sleek and boxy, a bit juvenile but never cartoonish. Next came the jackets – varsity, bombers, MA-1 jackets, parkas – which were first cut to achieve expertly calibrated and graduated layered silhouettes to lengths well beyond the waist, carving out those cavalier silhouettes that we lacking in the 90s.

