Stained Beauty: A review of To Dye For: How toxic fashion is making us sick

The press has paid more attention to sustainability and fashion over the past decade, raising awareness, for example, of issues related to the environmental and human cost of fast fashion. Journalist Alden Wicker expands the scope in “To Dye For: How Toxic Fashion is Making Us Sick.” The chemicals used in making the clothes, from pesticide residues on non-organic cotton to stain-resistant formulas, cause serious health problems for the maker (read the chapter on the horrors of dry cleaners) as well as the wearer.

Wicker begins her investigation with the people she considers canaries in the coal mine: the flight attendants.

In an overview that includes how the airline industry sanitizes planes and fights airborne diseases (for a time, by spraying pesticides directly on seats and beds), Wicker interviews an industrial hygienist, Judith Anderson, who works in the security department of the Association of Flight Attendants. Anderson began examining uniforms worn by Alaska Airlines employees after receiving numerous complaints from workers who suffered from hives with severe allergic reactions, including swollen eyelids. Rolls of fabric were eventually tested, revealing a large amount of a chemical known as TBP (tributyl phosphate) used as a solvent in textile manufacturing. Then Anderson began receiving emails from bank and hotel employees whose uniforms were made with a similar fabric. Anderson knew something was wrong with the clothes and found it went beyond TBP to dozens of different chemicals, all with known or suspected different or overlapping human health effects, working together with each other. It has been difficult to attract the attention of various industry leaders. When it comes to contact dermatitis, the cause is hard to pin down because contact as little as once a week can cause a constant rash.

Wicker interviewed people outside the airline industry who had reactions to the clothing. She spoke to chemists, garment workers, historians, residents of industrial towns and people with serious autoimmune diseases. The result is a fascinating, if horrifying read, well accessorized with historical facts and gripping anecdotes.

Man has impregnated textiles with substances probably since the dawn of time. Poisoned clothes appear in Greek mythology, scented gloves in the Renaissance. In the Victorian era of hat making, mercury was used in the felting process. To learn more about the chemical involved in tanning leather, Wicker takes us to Gloversville in upstate New York, which produced ninety percent of the gloves sold in the United States between 1880 and 1950s and where residents reported a high incidence of neurological diseases, cancers and respiratory disease related to chromium-containing effluents. Industry left the area long ago, but contaminated soils remain.

In recent years, the use of PVC (glossy 1960s Mary Quants mod designs) and the textile industry’s quest for wrinkle-resistant garments have produced another alphabet soup of chemicals. For permanent press cotton, we have dimethylol dihydroxy ethylene (DMDHEU) which releases formaldehyde.

It’s a theme with fashion chemistry, writes Wicker. Although the chemical used on a textile is not inherently harmful, over time it can break down into its toxic ingredients. So this ingredient, whether it’s formaldehyde in non-iron pants or an amine in a dyed shirt, could poison garment workers, then contaminate a local community, and then after a brief stint as a substance of harmless performance on your mode, showing up again to be breathed in or absorbed by your skin in small amounts, day after day.

There’s also a problem with microfibers not breaking down by the time they reach our waterways because they’re coated so well in chemicals and polymers.

YIKES!

Wicker offers some ideas on how we should proceed now that we’re completely freaked out. Companies could make it easier for the consumer if they were required to remove toxic chemicals from their products and provide product information. In the meantime, we should avoid: high-performance materials, knock-offs, and the fastest fashion (H&M has been dealing with chemical management for years, sorelief! it’s on the good list), oversaturated colors (bye bye festival neon), and give up dry cleaning. In fact, it means that we need to care enough about them to demand change.

As she writes: If we start tackling this interconnected and holistic problem, it’s like a war on autoimmune diseases, infertility and chronic poisonings instead of a series of disparate skirmishes over finishes, stains and plastics. I believe we can revolutionize our health, as well as begin to reverse the environmental degradation of our planet perpetuated in the name of fashion.

“To Dye For: How Toxic Fashion Makes Us Sick”

By Alden Wicker

GP Putnams Sons, 2023, 304 pages