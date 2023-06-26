With Succession Completed, Brian Cox Is A Fashion Guy Now | British GQ





Succession ended just under a month ago, and as the curtain fell on the saga that gave us a glimpse of the super-rich, the cast continued. Brian Cox, the big boss of the 1%, in particular, wasted no time. The Scottish actor hung up his stealthy wealth suits and cable knits and said goodbye to the Logan Roy guy he’d played for five years. Talk to entertainment tonight earlier this year he said: In a good way, I’m glad it’s over. And Cox’s trajectory seems clear. One that might actually surprise you. He becomes an authentic Fashion Guy. This weekend, the 77-year-old actor, alongside his wife Nicole Ansari-Cox, was one of the guests of honor at Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe Paris Fashion Week show. There he rubbed shoulders with the brilliant young people of cinema, music and fashion: Manu Ros, Troye Sivan, Omar Apollo and Aron Piper. But Cox adapted well. The septuagenarian gave these young guys a hard time for their fashion chops. He wore a full fit from the Spanish brand: an asymmetric cobalt overshirt, navy track pants and crisp white Flow Runners. Up top, he donned a pair of seriously wavy, blue-lensed oval sunglasses from Loewe. It was fancy. It was fashionBut no Also fashion. He wore the clothes and they didn’t. In short: Brian Cox has earned his place on the Front Row. He was comfortable. And we reckon that won’t be the last time we see him there. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images In his Succession retirement, Cox continued to work with stylist Venk Modur, whom he enlisted as a clothing shooter for the entire press tour for season four. And it pays. He delivered suede western overshirts and powder blue suits. Suits and sneakers. He may be approaching his eighth decade on planet earth, but this guy is seriously succeeding. strong looks. He’s on par with younger guys getting clothes. He didn’t give up. It has just started. And for that we love him. Brian Cox: Fashion Week’s Biggest Hit.

