Best of SS24 Menswear Collections

One of the most prestigious fashion events of the year, Paris Fashion Week 2024 showcased some of the latest Spring/Summer 2024 collections from renowned fashion houses, emerging designers and upcoming labels. Paris Fashion Week 2024 kicked off on June 20 and ran until June 25.

Spring-Summer 2024 Men’s Show. In a moment of conviviality, @Pharrell was joined by the Louis Vuitton Men’s Studio and his family for the finale of his first fashion show. Watch the full show at https://t.co/oD890E8deu#LVMenSS24 #Louis Vuitton pic.twitter.com/17tfuBbubq — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) June 23, 2023

Pharrell Williams made his debut as the creative director of Louis Vuitton, which was one of the most anticipated fashion events of 2023. Other renowned fashion houses such as Dior, Givenchy, Kenzo, Hermès and Paul Smith presented the new spring-summer 2024 trends while emerging. labels such as Botter, Bianca Saunders and Ludovic de Saint Sernin also played their part.

So without further ado, here’s a roundup of the best menswear collections we saw at Paris Fashion Week 2024.

The best of menswear at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

Louis Vuitton

In his inaugural collection for Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams paid homage to Louis Vuitton’s signature LV Damier checkerboard pattern, showcasing an eye-catching glitch camouflage print in a range of colors and styles. The rest of the collection included standout pieces such as overcoats, oversized suits, metallic bomber jackets, graphic shirts, co-ords and more. Celebrities such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Jared Leto, Kim Kardashian and Maluma were on hand for the iconic fashion event.

Dior

Dior Homme’s Spring/Summer 2024 was an ode to the house’s iconic silhouettes. The French fashion house has incorporated its signature oblique patterns into various designs, as seen in overcoats, tweed blazers and even loafers. These patterns were complemented by neon accents on long-sleeved polo shirts. The collection exemplifies creative director Kim Jones’ meticulous approach to tailoring and showcases her talent for seamlessly blending traditional elegance with formal suiting elements and casual pieces.

Hermes

Hermès knows how to make discreet luxury and the spring/summer 2024 collection is proof of this. Artistic director Véronique Nichanian presented a summer collection with iconic Hermès elements, incorporating technical fabrics, cashmere, silk, semi-transparent cotton and a range of bags to store your essentials. The collection also included classic pieces such as lightweight shirts, sheer jackets, double-breasted blazers, zip-up outerwear, nylon pants and oversized trousers.

Loewe

For their Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Loewe Creative Director Jonathon Anderson made sequins the star of the show. The collection focused on high waisted denim jeans, blazers, coats, knit polos, chinos and argyle knits. What sets them apart, in particular, are the crystals that adorn each piece. On one side of the spectrum, they added a touch of sparkle in the form of delicate accents on striped dress shirts. On the other side of the spectrum, they covered entire pairs of jeans (which was fabulous).

Kenzo

Kenzo’s SS24 collection, city ​​of pop, combined the vision of creative directors Nigo and Kenzo Takada. The collection featured a combination of suiting and formal cuts, as well as softer cuts that embraced unconventional shapes. Showcasing a range of designs for women and men, the fashion house has made an exciting announcement regarding its collaboration with Verdy, the Japanese designer behind Girls Don’t Cry. The collaborative pieces were also featured and not only represented a creative dialogue between the two Japanese artists, but also brought together their unique perspectives of East and West.

Paul Smith

Paul Smith has taken a fresh, younger approach to meeting the needs of young people with his latest collection. From light blue workwear-inspired two-pieces to a graphic trio to close out, it was yet another extension of the designer’s playful take on evening wear. The color palette was mainly earthy tones with a touch of pop and summery colors such as red, blue, pink and yellow.

Givenchy

Similar to Dior, Givenchy returned to its roots of silhouettes and structure for SS24 during Paris Fashion Week 2024. The collection included a variety of crested knits, sweatshirts, fitted polo shirts and trousers, which were paired with technical vests and wide leg cargo pants. With a focus on function and adaptability, the new collection highlighted the importance of layering with key pieces such as military jackets, blazers, overcoats and more.

Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten took a traditional approach to his Spring/Summer 2024 collection, where color-block pieces took center stage. Trench coats, silk double-breasted jackets and streetwear-inspired shorts and joggers, traditional suits with unexpected combinations, such as sandals with collared shirts, and bright colors were part of the latest collection.

Butter

Botter’s SS24 range featured a fluid collection, where men wore crochet tops with bralettes. The rest of the collection included a range of tank tops, polo shirts, jackets, pants and bags, with materials that evoked a sense of Caribbean traditions. It also included unique three-dimensional knitwear, sleek white shirts with elegant draping, suit jackets, bomber jackets and tailored pieces.

Bianca Saunders

For her Spring-Summer 2024 collection, Bianca Saunders has found the Farah label for a masculine showcase inspired by the world of Jamaican musician Lee Scratch Perry. The duo used their famous hopsack textile, which resembles Jeans, to create casual button-up shirts and pants in neutral tones. The collection also features wide leg trousers and asymmetrical cuts in oversized waistcoats.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton and Dior)