Fashion
Best of SS24 Menswear Collections
One of the most prestigious fashion events of the year, Paris Fashion Week 2024 showcased some of the latest Spring/Summer 2024 collections from renowned fashion houses, emerging designers and upcoming labels. Paris Fashion Week 2024 kicked off on June 20 and ran until June 25.
Spring-Summer 2024 Men’s Show. In a moment of conviviality, @Pharrell was joined by the Louis Vuitton Men’s Studio and his family for the finale of his first fashion show. Watch the full show at https://t.co/oD890E8deu#LVMenSS24 #Louis Vuitton pic.twitter.com/17tfuBbubq
— Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) June 23, 2023
Pharrell Williams made his debut as the creative director of Louis Vuitton, which was one of the most anticipated fashion events of 2023. Other renowned fashion houses such as Dior, Givenchy, Kenzo, Hermès and Paul Smith presented the new spring-summer 2024 trends while emerging. labels such as Botter, Bianca Saunders and Ludovic de Saint Sernin also played their part.
So without further ado, here’s a roundup of the best menswear collections we saw at Paris Fashion Week 2024.
The best of menswear at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024
Louis Vuitton
In his inaugural collection for Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams paid homage to Louis Vuitton’s signature LV Damier checkerboard pattern, showcasing an eye-catching glitch camouflage print in a range of colors and styles. The rest of the collection included standout pieces such as overcoats, oversized suits, metallic bomber jackets, graphic shirts, co-ords and more. Celebrities such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Jared Leto, Kim Kardashian and Maluma were on hand for the iconic fashion event.
Dior
Dior Homme’s Spring/Summer 2024 was an ode to the house’s iconic silhouettes. The French fashion house has incorporated its signature oblique patterns into various designs, as seen in overcoats, tweed blazers and even loafers. These patterns were complemented by neon accents on long-sleeved polo shirts. The collection exemplifies creative director Kim Jones’ meticulous approach to tailoring and showcases her talent for seamlessly blending traditional elegance with formal suiting elements and casual pieces.
Hermes
Hermès knows how to make discreet luxury and the spring/summer 2024 collection is proof of this. Artistic director Véronique Nichanian presented a summer collection with iconic Hermès elements, incorporating technical fabrics, cashmere, silk, semi-transparent cotton and a range of bags to store your essentials. The collection also included classic pieces such as lightweight shirts, sheer jackets, double-breasted blazers, zip-up outerwear, nylon pants and oversized trousers.
Loewe
For their Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Loewe Creative Director Jonathon Anderson made sequins the star of the show. The collection focused on high waisted denim jeans, blazers, coats, knit polos, chinos and argyle knits. What sets them apart, in particular, are the crystals that adorn each piece. On one side of the spectrum, they added a touch of sparkle in the form of delicate accents on striped dress shirts. On the other side of the spectrum, they covered entire pairs of jeans (which was fabulous).
Kenzo
Kenzo’s SS24 collection, city of pop, combined the vision of creative directors Nigo and Kenzo Takada. The collection featured a combination of suiting and formal cuts, as well as softer cuts that embraced unconventional shapes. Showcasing a range of designs for women and men, the fashion house has made an exciting announcement regarding its collaboration with Verdy, the Japanese designer behind Girls Don’t Cry. The collaborative pieces were also featured and not only represented a creative dialogue between the two Japanese artists, but also brought together their unique perspectives of East and West.
Paul Smith
Paul Smith has taken a fresh, younger approach to meeting the needs of young people with his latest collection. From light blue workwear-inspired two-pieces to a graphic trio to close out, it was yet another extension of the designer’s playful take on evening wear. The color palette was mainly earthy tones with a touch of pop and summery colors such as red, blue, pink and yellow.
Givenchy
Similar to Dior, Givenchy returned to its roots of silhouettes and structure for SS24 during Paris Fashion Week 2024. The collection included a variety of crested knits, sweatshirts, fitted polo shirts and trousers, which were paired with technical vests and wide leg cargo pants. With a focus on function and adaptability, the new collection highlighted the importance of layering with key pieces such as military jackets, blazers, overcoats and more.
Dries Van Noten
Dries Van Noten took a traditional approach to his Spring/Summer 2024 collection, where color-block pieces took center stage. Trench coats, silk double-breasted jackets and streetwear-inspired shorts and joggers, traditional suits with unexpected combinations, such as sandals with collared shirts, and bright colors were part of the latest collection.
Butter
Botter’s SS24 range featured a fluid collection, where men wore crochet tops with bralettes. The rest of the collection included a range of tank tops, polo shirts, jackets, pants and bags, with materials that evoked a sense of Caribbean traditions. It also included unique three-dimensional knitwear, sleek white shirts with elegant draping, suit jackets, bomber jackets and tailored pieces.
Bianca Saunders
For her Spring-Summer 2024 collection, Bianca Saunders has found the Farah label for a masculine showcase inspired by the world of Jamaican musician Lee Scratch Perry. The duo used their famous hopsack textile, which resembles Jeans, to create casual button-up shirts and pants in neutral tones. The collection also features wide leg trousers and asymmetrical cuts in oversized waistcoats.
(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton and Dior)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.augustman.com/sg/fashion/trending/paris-fashion-week-2024-best-ss24-menswear-collections/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood gangs up on Kerala story as it fails to find OTT buyers, says director
- Best of SS24 Menswear Collections
- ‘Fishy’: Former ID of Prigozhin’s deal with Russia
- Reviews | GOP should treat China threat as major campaign issue
- Jokowi to launch rights settlement scheme amid criticism – Politics
- Simon Pegg: You have to be smart to be famous | Entertainment
- How family support kept Indian hockey player Neelam motivated through injuries, financial crisis and rejections
- Widening Waistlines and Racism Accelerate Global Diabetes Crisis
- Jordan Poyer cancels event during Donald Trump after backlash, Josh Allen reacts
- Prime Minister Modi awarded Egypt’s highest state honor, countries elevate ties to ‘strategic partnership’
- American charged with attempted smuggling of antiquities from Syria
- Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in $218m deal