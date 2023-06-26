Bradley wins the Travelers in record fashion | Etvarsity

Connect with us

CROMWELL, Conn (AP) Keegan Bradley built a big enough lead in front of adoring New England fans to break the tournament record at the Travelers Championship despite a shaky closing streak, closing with a 2-under 68 for a three-way win shots on Sunday.

Bradley, who went 62-63-64 in the first three rounds, finished 23-under 257 at TPC River Highlands, one shot better than Kenny Perry’s previous record from 2009.

As fans chanted his name, the 37-year-old approached his ball on the 18th green, sank a 2ft putt and threw his arms in the air and let out a scream. He finished three shots ahead of Zac Blair, who shot 62, and Brian Harman, who finished with a 64.

It’s for all the kids who grew up in New England and had to endure the winters and watch others play golf, said Bradley, who was born in Vermont and also lived in Massachusetts. I am so proud to win this tournament.

Bradley had made just one bogey for the week before unleashing three shots in his final six holes as nerves seemed to get to him on the PGA Tour, though he said he mostly wanted to win. It was his sixth victory on the circuit and his second this season; he won the Zozo Championship in Japan in October.

Bradley birdied the par-4 12th hole to go 5 under for the day and take a six-stroke lead. But he sliced ​​his tee shot in the water on the next hole, leading to a bogey. He also bogeyed the 14th and 16th holes.

He settled with a par 17 at all but secured a triumphant march until the last hole.

I played well until the last five or six holes and luckily had enough of a lead to go home,” Bradley said.

He became the first New Englander to win the title since Connecticuts JJ Henry in 2006.

Blair had his best result on tour. The 32-year-old from Utah played on an important medical exemption after missing nearly two full years with a torn labrum.

Basically, I went from playing 18 or 36 holes every day for the last seven, eight years to not touching a club for five, six, seven months, he said. It was cool, though. I have to spend time with my family and build a golf course and do lots of other fun things. But, it’s obviously cooler to shoot 62 on Sunday.

Blair had consecutive bogeys on numbers 4 and 5, then launched a tear with six birdies and an eagle on the par-5 13th, where he hit his approach from 253 yards inside 5 feet.

Harman shot his second straight 64.

Patrick Cantlay, who fired 61 shots on Saturday to move within five shots of the leaders, made a run at Bradley with three straight birdies from the numbers 13-15. But he overshot the 16th green, leading to a bogey, and made his birdie try on the 17th. He shot 67 to complete four shots alongside Scottie Scheffler (65) and 2019 champion Chez Reavie (71), who started the day one shot behind Bradley but only birdied on the 14th hole.

Rory McIlroy shot 64 and finished at 18 under after making an early charge. He hit five of his first seven holes in front of galleries four or five fans deep.

But he kicked back on the ninth after his 352-yard drive settled next to a boundary fence in deep rough. He then missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the No. 12.

TPC River Highlands gave up eight rounds of 62 or better this week.

I don’t particularly like it when a tournament is like this,” McIlroy said. Unfortunately, technology has passed that point, hasn’t it? It kind of made it stale, especially as mild as it was with a bit of rain we had.

