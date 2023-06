Anna Osceola marries Jon Hamm in a strapless high-slit wedding dress

A wedding (and a dress) worthy of “Mad Men”. Anna Osceola said “I do” to Jon Hamm in a classic strapless wedding dress at the couple’s romantic nuptials on Saturday in Big Sur, Calif., the site of their show’s 2015 finale. The bride, 35, looked lovely in a plunging white gown with a sheer paneled corseted bodice and a draped high slit skirt. Osceola opted for minimal makeup and soft waves in the center for her big day, wearing nothing but a gold bracelet, a delicate necklace and, of course, her engagement ring from Hamm, a simple emerald-cut solitaire diamond. Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola tied the knot on Saturday in front of 100 of their closest friends. BACKGROUND GRID At the Big Sur ceremony, Osceola walked down the aisle in a strapless dress with a plunging front. BACKGROUND GRID They got married at the site of the “Mad Men” finale. BACKGROUND GRID She changed into a dark blue dress with orange sandals for the reception. BACKGROUND GRID After the ceremony, she swapped her wedding dress for a midnight blue dress with a cutout back for the reception, which she paired with strappy orange flat sandals perfect for dancing the night away. Hamm, 52, looked as dapper as Don Draper in a classic black tuxedo and gave his co-star John Slattery some serious competition in the silver fox department with his salt and pepper locks. For more Page Six style… Many of the happy couple’s famous friends were in attendance, including Slattery, Paul Rudd, Larry David, Tina Fey, Brooke Shields and newlywed Billy Crudup, who recently married Naomi Watts. The couple walked the red carpet together at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Getty Images They also attended the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2022. AFP via Getty Images Hamm previously dated actress and screenwriter Jennifer Westfeldt for 18 years, from 1997 to 2015. He was briefly linked to comedian Jenny Slate, Dakota Johnson and Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus. Hamm and the “Confess, Fletch” actress met on the set of Mad Men in 2014 when she played Clementine in an episode, but they weren’t romantically linked until 2022. The news of their engagement erupted in February. Although they are extremely private and do not have public social media accounts, they have been photographed on several occasions, including frolicking on the beach in Santa Barbara and attending the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco in 2022 .

