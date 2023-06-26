Supreme Court dismisses case challenging school’s skirt-only dress code for girls





The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case challenging a skirt-only dress code for girls at a North Carolina charter school, leaving a lower court ruling that the code school dress violated federal law. At the center of the case is Charter Day School, which operates independently but is designated as a public school under North Carolina state law and receives 95% of its funding from the government. Charter Day School says it seeks to “emphasize traditional values” and enforces a dress code that requires girls to wear skirts, jumpers or skorts. According to the school’s founder, female students wearing skirts preserve the idea that a woman is a “fragile vessel that men are meant to care for and honor.” In a lawsuit filed by the ACLU, several parents of students attending Charter Day filed a lawsuit against the school alleging that the requirement for skirts violated the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection under the law. as well as a federal anti-discrimination law known as Title IX. Parents’ lawyers argued that the requirement for skirts was rooted in gender stereotypes and ultimately discriminated against female students by limiting their ability to fully participate in school activities, such as use of the playground. of recreation. The Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection only covers public and governmental actions, not private organizations. Charter Day School responded to the parents’ lawsuit by arguing that it is not subject to the Equal Protection Guarantee because it is a private party fulfilling a contract with the State of North Carolina, and not from a public entity. As for the alleged Title IX violation, the school argued that the law does not apply to gender-based dress codes. In June last year, an appeals court ruled against charter day, ruling that the school is labeled a “state actor” responsible for guaranteeing equal protection of the Constitution, and that the school “acted in flagrant violation” of the Constitution when enacting the dress code. Additionally, the court said, gender-based dress codes are subject to review under Title IX. “Innovative programs in North Carolina public schools can and should continue to thrive, but not at the expense of constitutional protections for students,” Judge Barbara Keenan wrote. Lawyers for the school had asked the Supreme Court to reconsider the case, arguing that the appeals court’s decision would hamper the charter schools’ ability to make independent choices. The trial court “unleashed” “many damages to charter school innovation and even greater evils,” they said. Reversing the ruling “would safeguard educational choice in states that do not impose constitutional requirements on charters.” On Monday, however, the Supreme Court denied their request, leaving the lower court’s decision intact. “Today’s announcement is a victory for the thousands of students who attend North Carolina’s public charter schools and for the 3.6 million students like them nationwide,” Ria said. Tabacco Mar, director of the ACLU Women’s Rights Project. “Girls in public charter schools have the same constitutional rights as their peers in other public schools, including the freedom to wear pants. We will continue to fight for all girls to learn in safe and equal schools.” Copyright 2023 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.

