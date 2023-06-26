Kate Middleton’s wedding dress is an all-time favorite





Kate Middleton stunned royal fans with her beautiful wedding dress in 2011, and 12 years later it’s still a fan favorite. While the Princess of Wales’ 2011 wedding dress topped a poll by Express.co.ukQueen Camilla’s 2005 dress came out at the bottom. Kate Middleton’s dresses are the envy of many fashion lovers around the world, so it’s no surprise that her elegant gown came out on top. The dress was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen with a Victorian-style bodice, long sleeves and a delicate floral lace collar. The dress featured a train measuring an impressive 2.7 meters and its veil incorporated the national flowers of rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock to represent the United Kingdom. (Image credit: Getty Images) “Miss Middleton worked closely with Sarah Burton to formulate her dress design,” Buckingham Palace confirmed at the time of the wedding. And the seamstress has since revealed how Kate’s wedding dress reflected her personality. On why Kate made the decisions she did, a statement from the Palace said: “Miss Middleton chose British brand Alexander McQueen for the beauty of its craftsmanship and its respect for traditional craftsmanship and craftsmanship. technical construction of garments.” “Miss Middleton wanted her dress to combine tradition and modernity with the artistic vision that characterizes the work of Alexander McQueen.” On what Kate wanted her dress to reflect, “The dress embodies timeless British craftsmanship by bringing together talented and skilled craftsmanship from across the UK.” The statement added: “The design of the dress pays homage to the Arts and Crafts tradition, which advocated the truth of materials and traditional craftsmanship using simple shapes and often romantic styles of decoration. Ms. Burton’s design draws on this heritage, further giving the cut and intricate embellishment a distinctive, contemporary and feminine character. While Kate’s stunning dress topped the Express poll, Queen Camilla’s wedding dress came in last. The King and Queen consort were married on April 9, 2005 at Windsor Guildhall. (Image credit: Getty) For the nuptials, Camilla wore a cream chiffon dress hemmed with vertical rows of Swiss-made appliqué woven discs and a matching oyster silk basket weave coat. For the blessing that followed, she wore a floor-length embroidered pale blue and gold coat over a matching chiffon dress and a dramatic spray of gold feathers in her hair. Meghan Markle’s wedding dress came second in the poll, followed by Princess Beatrice and then Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Diana’s wedding dress came in fifth place, while Princess Eugenie’s came in sixth place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.womanandhome.com/life/royal-news/of-course-kate-middletons-wedding-dress-has-been-crowned-royal-favorite-of-all-time-but-were-surprised-at-who-came-last/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

