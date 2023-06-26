2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy tour kicks off in spectacular fashion





The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour has kicked off on a stratospheric scale, giving fans around the world a unique opportunity to interact with the coveted trophy ahead of the showpiece event in India.

The Tour kicked off in spectacular fashion, with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy launched into the stratosphere, 120,000 feet above the earth, before making a stunning landing at the cricket stadium Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. This was achieved after the trophy was attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon, and some great shots were captured of the trophy sitting at the edge of earth’s atmosphere from 4k cameras. The 2023 edition of the Trophy Tour will be the biggest by far, giving fans a chance to connect with the coveted piece of silverware in various countries and cities around the world. Starting June 27, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy will travel to 18 countries around the world, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America and the host country, India. The first full-scale trophy tour since 2019, the 2023 edition will offer cricket fans around the world the opportunity to recreate the festive and carnival atmosphere seen during the landmark event. Through innovative activations and events in different countries, the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour will offer one million fans the chance to have their own personal interactions with the coveted silverware. 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Launch with Space Launch Launching the Trophy Tour, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is an important milestone in the countdown to what will be the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ever.This tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of state, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programs by plus visiting some of the world’s most iconic sites. Cricket has over a billion fans and we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to get closer to this famous trophy which has been worn by some of our sport’s greatest legends. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah added: “Cricket unites India like no other sport and excitement is building across the country as we prepare to host the top 10 teams in the world for six weeks of jaw-dropping cricket. As we head into the World Cup, the Trophy Tour is a fantastic chance for fans to be part of the event wherever they are. The tour will travel extensively across India and seek to inspire communities to share in the excitement of cricket’s greatest spectacle, while providing an opportunity to showcase iconic locations, cities and landmarks across the country. The Trophy Tour will start on June 27 in India, circumnavigate the globe and then return to the host country on September 4. Complete program of the Trophy Tour: June 27 July 14: India 15 16 July: New Zealand July 17 18: Australia July 19 21: Papua New Guinea July 22 24: India 25 27 July: United States 28 July 30: West Indies July 31 August 4: Pakistan August 5-6: Sri Lanka August 7 9: Bangladesh 10 August 11: Kuwait August 12 13: Bahrain August 14 15: India August 16 18: Italy August 19 20: France August 21 24: England 25 August 26: Malaysia 27 August 28: Uganda 29 August 30: Nigeria August 31 September 3: South Africa From September 4: India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/3553703 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos