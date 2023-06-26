Puma and Collina Strada take up the challenge of GFA designers to redefine responsible fashion





The GFA Designer Challenges featuring Puma and Collina Strada will be showcased in an interactive exhibit at the Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition on June 27-28. Credit: Global Fashion Diary GFA Designer Challenges featuring Puma and Collina Strada will be featured in an interactive exhibit at the Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition on June 27-28. The challenge, presented by Smiley, focuses on outstanding creative directors and their sustainable design processes, aiming to combine style and ingenuity with eco-friendly solutions. Nicolas Loufrani, CEO of Smiley, said: The designer challenge is perfectly in line with our goals and our values, it resonates with the creative leaders with whom we partner. Smiley is the company behind the Smiley brand and the Future Positive Creative Fund, which aims to support and mentor designers in their creative endeavours. GFA and Smiley share the goal of generating positive impact by nurturing and supporting creative talent. According to the report, less than one percent of textile waste is recycled into usable fibers suitable for the fashion industry, resulting in the loss of more than $100 billion in materials each year. The majority of textile waste is either: dumped in landfills downcycled, cremated To solve this problem, Heiko Desens, Global Creative Director of Puma, teamed up with Nicole McLaughlin to tackle the challenge of reducing waste in the supply chain through upcycling material clippings. The collaborative project, titled “Sweep the Factory Floor,” showcases McLaughlin’s creative process at his New York studio and at Puma’s headquarters in Bayern, Germany. Desens said: Participating in the GFA Designer Challenge is a great platform to share our concept, sweep the factory and get honest feedback. Most importantly, it’s an opportunity to inspire others to be bold in finding solutions to waste. We found this challenge unpredictable, yet invigorating, resulting in unique designs. Meanwhile, Collina Strada creative director Hillary Taymour has formed an alliance with Circulose, a textile recycling company owned by Renewcell. Circulose offers a new material made from recycled cotton from used clothing and production waste. Raw material choices contribute significantly to a brand’s environmental footprint, accounting for at least two-thirds of the impact. Taymour added: Through sustainable fashion, we are restoring a world where beauty meets responsibility. Each product becomes a testament to our commitment to creating a better future for generations to come. By using fabrics like Circulose, fashion brands can opt for sustainable alternatives instead of relying on high-impact virgin materials made from fossil fuels. Beste, a fabric factory, produced the innovative material. The video, titled “Reinventing Material Use for Bags,” documents Taymour’s journey to New York as she explores sustainable materials and incorporates ideas from the Circulose team in Sundsvall, Sweden. McLaughlin believes that designer challenge plays a vital role in pushing the boundaries of design and seamlessly sharing struggles and challenges. This is an opportunity to learn, apply lessons and continually improve. Federica Marchionni, CEO of Global Fashion Agenda, said: Since a garment’s environmental impact is largely determined during its design phase, design decisions have the power to significantly influence the use of resources, purchases and usage behavior. Our GFA Designer Challenge is therefore intended to merge talented creatives with promising innovations and we are honored to have the support of key partners to make this year’s challenge even more impactful. The Global Fashion Summit, the global event for fashion sustainability, recently announced that ambition for action will be central to its 2023 theme, as it seeks to inspire real action on social and environmental sustainability. Nike would follow in the footsteps of Adidas and Puma, which have already pledged to use cruelty-free wool.

