Top 7 Trends from Paris Mens Fashion Week SS24





Paris menswear week opened with a bang, as Pharrell Williams presented his first collection as creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton (main image above) at Pont-Neuf on Monday 19 June. The artist, producer and co-founder of streetwear brands Billionaire Boys Club and Icecream invited celebrity friends Beyonc, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, A$ap Rocky and Zendaya to watch from the front row, while a performance by Jay-Z provided a final blast to the show. Big names in the fashion industry also pulled out all the stops: Kim Jones, Creative Director of Dior Homme, presented a maximalist collection full of shimmering embellishments, fierce animal prints and bright neon hues. Fashion house Herms took a subtle approach with a collection highlighted in pastel blue and coral tones, while Givenchy ticked off several trends, from grungy check shirts to pale pink textured hoodies and outerwear must-have this season: the aviator jacket. Discover the main trends from Paris Men’s Fashion Week below. Bombers away Bomber jackets with elasticated waists were the season’s main outerwear trend. At Givenchy, the colors varied from red to military green. Herms, meanwhile, showed off a more relaxed take on the in a pale blue colourway with gray contrast collar and sleeve detailing. Japanese luxury brand Sacai presented an oversized version with a satin texture, while Japanese colleague Doublet presented a traditional military-inspired version. The bombers also paraded at White Mountaineering, 3.Paradis, Dries Van Noten and Dior Homme. Paris matches Matchy-matchy never looked so good. Coordinated looks were all the rage on the summer catwalks in Paris. At Louis Vuitton, new creative director of menswear, Pharrell Williams, presented an army of twinsets, including in the brand’s signature plaid pattern. Marine Serre showed separates in colorful prints, while LA-based brand Rhude took on a nautical theme. Japanese brand White Mountaineering presented an abstract botanical print in a lilac colourway. orange helper Neon orange shades marked the catwalks. Neon reigned supreme on Parisian brand tudes, which showed off a silky, textured trench coat. Dries Van Noten’s trench coat was made from a lightweight sportswear fabric in a pastel colourway, while tonal color was the order of the day at Issey Miyake. Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning has taken the look from head to toe with a layer of contrasting khaki. Sparkling evening More meant more at Dior Homme this season. The luxury brands runway was full of trends, including heavy embellishments and highlighter shades. Dries Van Noten proved that sparkles can be dressed up too, in the form of a sequin shirt with cargo pants and sandals. Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Spanish brand Loewe, showed off a sparkly shirt and jeans paired with slippers, while Parisian designer Ami Alexandre Mattiussi brightened up khaki shades with shimmering sequins. Become pink Pale pink hues were all the rage in the French capital this summer as designers took a laid-back approach to the pastel hue. Amiri has mixed and matched different shades and textures of pink: from matte pink scarves to woven details and loop textures. Paul Smith showed off a bespoke three-piece suit in a dark hue, and Bulgarian-born designer Kiko Kostadinov showed off a playful romper in the pastel hue, while tailoring at Kenzo was also brightened up in rosy pink colourways. fierce prints The animal print was a surprise hit on the Paris catwalks. Kim Jones, artistic director of menswear at Dior Homme, showed off a playful outfit that pairs a leopard-print waistcoat with pale pink tailored shorts. London-based label Wales Bonner, winner of the BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund 2023, offered a double-breasted jacket in the classic print, while French menswear label Bluemarble presented a coordinated leopard-print set. Slashes This trend is not for shy, withdrawn types. Designers experimented with torso-revealing cutout details that ranged from subtle to barely present. Rick Owens showed only a hint of skin, while up-and-coming French designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin opted for long sleeves and little else. The look echoed Canadian brand Mr Saturday, while French brand Egonlab opted for the most minimalist backless design of all with an interwoven strip of fabric that revealed more than it covered.

