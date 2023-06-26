Fashion
Supreme Court allows ruling against charter school dress code
The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal from a North Carolina charter school trying to preserve a dress code that requires girls to wear skirts, allowing an earlier ruling overturning the dress code to stand maintain.
In a list of commands released on Monday morning, the high court refused to hear the arguments in the case of Charter Day School, Inc., et al. vs. Peltier, Bonnie, et al.
Accordingly, an earlier decision by the 4th United States Court of Appeals that found the school’s dress code violated civil rights law will stand.
The American Civil Liberties Union, which represented the plaintiffs, celebrated the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the appeal.
“Today’s announcement is a victory for the thousands of students who attend public charter schools in North Carolina and for the 3.6 million students like them across the country,” said the director of the ACLU Women’s Rights Project, Ria Tabacco Mar, in a statement. statement.
“Girls in public charter schools have the same constitutional rights as their peers in other public schools, including the freedom to wear pants. We will continue to fight for all girls to learn in safe and equal schools.”
In 2016, Bonnie Peltier and other parents of girls enrolled at Charter Day School in Leland sued the educational institution over its dress code for female students, arguing that it imposed various problems on their students. children.
Baker Mitchell, the school’s founder, defended the skirt policy, telling the Associated press in a 2021 interview that it was part of the mainstream environment they wanted to advance.
“We’re a school of choice. We’re classic in our curriculum and very traditional. I believe the more traditional things you have in place, the more they tend to reinforce each other,” Mitchell said.
“We want boys to be boys and girls to be girls and to respect each other. We want boys to carry girls’ umbrellas and open doors for them…and we want to start teaching that to the high school.”
In 2019, a federal judge ruled that the dress code violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment because the charter school was considered a public academic institution.
A panel of three 4th Circuit judges released the lower court’s ruling in a 2-1 decision released in August 2021, with the majority deciding the school was not a public entity.
The majority of the panel sent the case back to the lower court to consider whether the dress code violated the federal Title IX Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on sex.
In June 2022, the full court of the 4th Circuit ruled against the dress code. Senior Circuit Judge Barbara Milano Keenan, an Obama appointee, wrote the majority opinion, which found in part that the school was a “state actor” and should be held accountable under the anti-discrimination law.
“CDS does not attempt to conceal the real and inappropriate justification for its differential treatment of girls, which clearly does not serve an important government interest,” Keenan wrote, calling school standards based on “unacceptable gender stereotypes.” .
“The CDS imposed the skirt requirement for the express purpose of telegraphing to children that girls are ‘fragile’, require the protection of boys, and warrant different treatment than male students, stereotypes with potentially devastating consequences for children. young girls. If CDS wishes to continue to engage in this discriminatory practice, CDS must do so as a private school without the sanction of the state or this Court.”
Circuit Judge A. Marvin Quattlebaum, Jr., a Trump appointee, wrote a dissent, saying the school should have been considered a private entity and not subject to civil rights law.
“In my view, in deciding that a private operator of a North Carolina charter school is a state actor, the majority is misinterpreting and ignoring the advice of the Supreme Court and all of our sister circuits who have addressed issues identical or very similar,” writes Quattlebaum.
“My concern is that the reasoning of the majority turns all charter schools in North Carolina, and probably all charter schools in other states that form our circuit, into state actors. As a result, innovative alternatives to education traditional public education envisioned by North Carolina when it passed the Charter Schools Act and, therefore, the choices available to parents will be limited.”

