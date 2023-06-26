Fresno mall near Fashion Fair sells for $15.78 million





The Ash Tree Square mall in Fresno, just east of the Fashion Fair Mall, has been purchased by an Oakland investor. Photo contributed A mall anchored in Ross on one of Fresnos’ busiest intersections has sold for $15.78 million. Located at Shaw Avenue and First Street, just east of the Fashion Fair Mall, Ash Tree Square totals 80,877 square feet with a range of tenants including Ross Dress for Less, Starbucks Drive-Thru, Wing Stop, Mountain Mikes Pizza and a synergistic mix of national, regional and local tenants, according to a press release from Newport Beach, based in Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, which brokered the transaction. Hanley Investment Groups Vice Presidents Alexander Moore and Sean Cox, along with Executive Vice President Kevin Fryman, represented the seller, a private property management group based in Orange County. The buyer was an Oakland-based private investor. Ash Tree Square is located on 7.47 acres at 1029-1077 East Shaw Avenue at one of the area’s busiest intersections. Built in 1972 and renovated in 2018, Ash Tree Square has invested over $720,000 in the center since 2016. The five-mile shopping area where Ash Tree Square is located is supported by 408,000 permanent residents with more than 170,000 total day workers, according to the release. Hanley Investment Groups marketing strategy has focused on the asset’s infill location, historical long-term tenant occupancy, potential to add value by letting the remaining 14% vacancy in a commercial area with limited availability for quality junior anchor space and the option to purchase the asset below replacement cost, according to the release. We generated several qualified offers through our aggressive marketing campaign and selected a private investor based in the Bay Area who closed within 2% of the listing price and within the timeframe desired by sellers, Moore said. . More than 70% of Ash Tree Square tenants have occupied the property for more than 10 years and the majority of tenants have recently extended their leases, including Ross in 2020, demonstrating strong tenant performance and consumer demand, according to the communicated. Ash Tree Square is located between two of Fresnos’ major highways: Highway 41, with over 138,000 cars per day, and Highway 168, which averages 90,000 cars per day. The East Shaw Avenue and North First Street intersection is one of the city of Fresno’s main retail corridors, with more than 62,000 cars per day, according to the release. This sale is a great indication that investor demand remains strong for well-located quality shopping centers in the Central Valley despite the sharp rise in interest rates over the past 18 months, Moore said. The adjacent 973,000 square foot Fashion Fair Mall features Apple, Macys, Macys Backstage, H&M, Forever 21, American Eagle, Sephora, Victorias Secret, Five Below, ULTA Beauty and restaurateurs such as Chick-fil-A, Flemings Prime Steakhouse , The Cheesecake Factory, BJs Restaurant & Brewhouse and Slaters 50/50. Awarded an A grade by commercial property research firm Green Street, Fashion Fair Mall is the only super-regional mall within a 90-mile radius and boasts over seven million annual visitors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thebusinessjournal.com/fresno-shopping-center-near-fashion-fair-sells-for-15-78m/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

