Ludovic de Saint Sernin SS24

On a torrid Sunday in Paris, Ludovic de Saint Sernin closed men’s fashion week and Pride month with Lust,a collection of barely-there gender-fluid essentials that marries queer erotica with romantic silhouettes. On the catwalk, shimmering mesh Swarovski pieces were juxtaposed with lace-up briefs and gauzy mermaid skirts accessorized with seductive cuffs, disciplinarian collars and knuckle rings created in collaboration with the New York artist . Diego Villarreal Vagujhelyi. “It’s about the beautiful summer romance you can experience when you go out on vacation,” of Saint-Sernin told reporters backstage after the show. “I wanted [to create] something that looks sexual. TAYLORE SCARABELLI: Congratulations, that was so sexy. LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN: Thank you, I mean, what else would I do on the hottest day of the year? Scarabelli: Is that it? I was like, “I need one of those nude dresses right now.” DE SAINT SERNIN: I know, they are so, so beautiful. I need one too. It is about the exploration of love, lust and desire. SCARABELLI: And right now you’re wearing a necklace that makes you feel like you’re choking. Or like your heart is in your throat? DE SAINT SERNIN: It’s the handprint of my friend Diego. He’s an incredible artist from New York. He was a face of the brand for so long. He campaigned. We shot stuff together. And now we have created this beautiful piece of jewelry together. SCARABELLI: I also saw books on the catwalk, Patti Smith just children, what’s up with that? DE SAINT SERNIN: Patti Smith changed my life. Reading his book allowed me to be who I am today and have that confidence to own it and also share that message of loving who you are. There is also a photography book by Paul Jasmine who is a photographer that I adore. I kind of translate this idea of ​​these beautiful people, the summer lust that crystallizes beauty, basically. SCARABELLI: This collection felt like a new direction for you. DE SAINT SERNIN: It’s a little more mature. You know, I started exactly six years ago and I was just a kid then. But there was everything in this first collection and I kind of wanted to come back to it. It’s a cycle and it’s a new chapter for the brand and for myself. I’m so happy with how it came out. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I looked at the screen during the show. SCARABELLI: And there’s still a bit of bling. DE SAINT SERNIN: One hundred percent. And it’s something that I do myself. It’s the first time in weeks that I’ve had a manicure. It’s an insane amount of work but it’s a labor of love and it’s very therapeutic. I find it hard to let go of this aspect of the brand. I just wanted to do it myself. You’re on the mannequin and you’re draping crystals and it’s just mesmerizing. SCARABELLI: We like shiny things. DE SAINT SERNIN: Yes!

