MLB hopes fashion stokes interest in France

LONDON — France may not know much about baseball. Fashion is another story.

As Major League Baseball tries to figure out Europe, it’s looking for ways to connect with locals and expand its fan base.

In Britain there is a common language and a game of bat and ball similar to cricket. The Netherlands has a baseball tradition with star players from Aruba and Curaçao. Germany has a large US military presence and, like the UK, has been receptive to the NFL.

And France?

“One of the things that people often forget about baseball is the fashion element,” Chris Marinak, MLB’s director of operations and strategy, told The Associated Press in a recent interview. “One of the things that comes to mind when you think of France is fashion. We have a really big fashion business there and the presence of jerseys and hats in particular is really, really strong. In France.

France is one of MLB’s hottest markets in Europe for online merchandise sales, with caps up 152% this year and overall sales up 25%, the league said. The New York Yankees are top sellers.

Just on cue, French basketball prodigy Victor Wembanyama stopped in the Bronx ahead of last week’s NBA draft and threw the ceremonial first pitch – while wearing a Yankees jersey. A few days later, he became the No. 1 pick, selected by the San Antonio Spurs.

“We feel like by potentially doing more in this market, we can really get behind the fashion element and use the fashion element as a way to get more media exposure for our live games and then see this snowball effect in France,” Marinak said.

MLB plans to play Paris in the 2025 season, though that’s not finalized, and the Yankees have been pushing to headline the bill like they did when they faced the Boston Red Sox in London in 2019 for MLB’s European debut.

From a marketing point of view, it would be obvious, and this is confirmed by the sales figures. Yankees caps are top sellers not just in France but across Europe, the league said.

Jerseys also have a moment. As GQ said in an article in 2022, “The humble baseball jersey is always perfect for summer style.” The way Wembanyama wore his Yankees jersey – unbuttoned – is particularly on-trend.

“It’s a big thing,” St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar said after practice Friday at London Stadium, where his team shared a weekend streak with the Chicago Cubs. “Baseball jerseys are starting to get more fashionable – with open buttons.”

People who wear caps as a fashion choice don’t necessarily know much about teams. The French will admit they love all things New York, which surely explains some of the Yankees’ popularity, though Nootbaar was optimistic that MLB could still make inroads that way.

“Every time you move something, whether it’s a streetwear brand or whatever, you want to know a little bit more about it,” he said.

Baseball still has a long way to go to catch up with the popularity of basketball in France, which produces NBA draft picks.

“There is this obstacle of the duration of the match. Now with the new rules maybe it’s going to be more popular,” said French journalist Marion Hayot, who was in London covering the Cards-Cubs games for The Strike Out.

But a potential Yankees game at the Stade de France “will be huge”, she said, adding that a good number of French fans – including one devoted to Derek Jeter – traveled to London for the weekend series. end.

Across Europe, online hat sales in 2023 are up 5% from a year ago, the league said. The list of top sellers is as follows: Yankees, Cubs, Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays.

In France, the top four in total merchandise sales are the Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Dodgers and Blue Jays.

MLB is also doing very well around the world. The league said international merchandise sales last year were up 24%, and that includes a 37% increase in the Europe-Middle East-Africa region.

London is seen as the anchor and Paris is almost a sure thing, but the league has identified Germany as a country with stadiums big enough to hold an MLB game. Italy has passionate fans, a long history of Italian-American stars and a football club – AC Milan – with ties to guess which MLB team? The Yankees.