Fashion Film Festival Milano 2023 announces the 16 winners

Fashion Film Festival Milano (FFFMilano), the prestigious international event that celebrates fashion and culture, has successfully concluded its ninth edition, rewarding 16 talented filmmakers. Founded and directed by Constanza Etro, the festival took place in collaboration with the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (National Chamber of Italian Fashion) and benefited from the patronage of the city of Milan. The exciting event took place during Milan Men’s Fashion Week from June 12-19, 2023. Courtesy of FFFMilano Winners in each category include: Best Editing: Present Tense by Fabrizio Narcisi Best Style: It’s Not Spring Until All the Flowers Bloom by Curry Sicong Tian Best Music: Gola by Vitoria De Mello Franco, Ian Cheibub and Marina Zabenzi Best Documentary: El Patio by Esteban Vila Courtesy of FFFMilano Courtesy of FFFMilano Best Experimental Fashion Film: LJSF! (The Games Are Done) by Matei Octav Best Green Fashion Film: Terra Cene by Nono Ayuso and Rodrigo Inada Best Cinematography: Falling by Vic Guan Best New Designer/Brand: Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response by Asaf Einy Courtesy of FFFMilano Courtesy of FFFMilano Best New Italian Designer/Brand: Sara Battaglia by Marco Celotti Best New Fashion Film: Origin AW 23 by Amanda Trom Best New Italian Fashion Film: Utopia FW 22/23 by Andrew Superview Best Italian Fashion Film: The Holiday by Salvatore Delle Femmine and Federico Scaglia Courtesy of FFFMilano Courtesy of FFFMilano Best New Director: Falling by Vic Guan Best director: CK 1 Palace by Alasdair Mclellan Best Metaverse Fashion Film: The Digital Rituals by Reiki Zhang Best Fashion Film: Infinite by Christian Hunter and Martin Gatti Courtesy of FFFMilano Courtesy of FFFMilano FFFMilano, always at the forefront of innovation, made significant investments in digital during its ninth edition. She successfully created the industry’s first streaming platform dedicated to fashion movies, providing her community with an immersive experience with access to over 270 fashion videos. This platform has served as a valuable resource for research, creative inspiration and exploration of new trends and aesthetic codes from over 50 countries. Courtesy of FFFMilano Additionally, FFFMilano demonstrated its forward-thinking approach by venturing into the Metaverse, establishing itself as the pioneering festival with a space dedicated to meta-viewers. Under the creative direction of Gloria Maria Cappelletti, editor-in-chief of RED-EYE Metazine and curator of FFFMilano, the festival has become the first fashion film festival in the world to present films created using artificial intelligence and Web3 technologies. The public was invited to connect and discover these revolutionary fashion films on the spatial.io digital platform.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vmagazine.com/article/fashion-film-festival-milano-2023-unveils-the-16-winners/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos