Fashion
Kate Middleton’s Bold Fashion Changes Have Everything To Do With This One Royal
For those who can’t get enough Kate Middletons fashion, you’ve noticed quite a few things. Not only does the Princess of Wales adore her polka dot sons, but she and Prince William have often been seen put on blue clothes. While it was their go-to color for a while, many royal fans noticed that Kate started changing her usual colors after becoming Princess of Wales and fashion experts think they know the reason why!
In a report of Wife and homemany believe that Kate’s most recent and dynamic change of clothes could have something to do with her late mother-in-law princess diana. Since Kate received the title of Princess of Wales, she has often been seen either recreate Dianas looks or honor her by wearing her jewelry. However, there may be more.
With his shocking scarlet red Alexander Look McQueen for Royal Ascot 2023Kate was recently seen in a variation of this red look back in early May. And experts believe the red hue holds significant significance for Diana and Wales.
Diana was often seen in warmer toned clothes throughout her life, with some of her most iconic pieces being red-hued dresses. Along with this, red both appears on the flag of Wales and has a long history with the country.
So it looks like Kate’s new fashion era is all about embracing her new title, and we seriously can’t wait to see more of her vibrant clothes in the future!
Diana: a well-kept secret by Ken Wharfe
John Blake
For years, Detective Ken Wharfe was one of Princess Diana’s closest confidants. The late Princess of Wales’ former bodyguard offers an intimate account of the famous royal life to Diana: a well-kept secret. The memoir offers new insight into what we thought we knew about Princess Diana, with anecdotes and unfiltered reflections on her life through Wharfes’ eyes.
Diana: A Well-Kept Secret by Ken Wharfe
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
