That’s all you need to know about the upcoming Berlin Fashion Week

From July 10 to 13, 2023, Berlin Fashion Week will return and call back fashion insiders and fans alike to experience what’s new on the Berlin and international fashion scene.

For the occasion, the German fashion capital will present an extensive program of fashion shows, presentations and exhibitions, as well as innovative event formats and conferences in the city’s emblematic locations, while shaping and inspiring the fashion industry of the future.

The city will host transformations and interconnections, bringing relevant topics such as sustainability, inclusion and innovation as well as promoting talent to the attention of insiders and experts.

As part of this edition’s event, the Fashion Council Germany organized the Berlin Contemporary concept competition on behalf of the Department for Economic Affairs, Energy and Industry of the Berlin Senate.

For the event, a jury of experts selected a total of 18 concepts from 77 entries.

Attending this edition of Berlin Fashion Week will be established brands such as Odeeh, Esther Perbandt, Rianna + Nina and William Fan as well as up-and-coming designers Acceptance Letter Studio, Fassbender, Haderlump Atelier Berlin, LML Studio, Milk of Lime, Namilia, Olivia Ballard, Richert Beil, Sia Arnika, SF1OG and Ukrainian labels Bobkova, Litkovska, Dzhus and Podyh.

“Berlin Fashion Week is our showcase for the rising fashion and textile industry in Berlin. Made in Berlin fashion is fresh, bold and forward-looking, and with nearly 4,800 companies and 25,500 employees, it is a growing economic factor,” commented Franziska Giffey, senator for the economy, energy and operations.

“We deliberately want to make Berlin Fashion Week a stage for the creative craftsmanship of the most visionary designers in our city and around the world, and thus set international trends. I am particularly happy that we can once again show Ukrainian talents and their collections in Berlin,” she added.

How contemporary fashion is changing

The Berlin Salon will move from Charlottenburg to the Kronprinzenpalais. The collective exhibition will host 44 design and fashion talents with the aim of showing and presenting the latest ideas developed in the artistic and creative demands of fashion, photography and design.

The multi-day program will also host various events to showcase a curated selection of Germany’s most relevant creative talents and brands.

The showcase platform Newest will present for the second time in July fashion shows by selected winners of Berlin Contemporary.

For the first time, the exhibitions will take place on the premises of the National Museums in Berlin as part of an official partnership. In addition to the Kronprinzenpalais, the fashion shows will take place at various satellite locations, including the Alte Nationalgalerie and the James Simon Gallery.

More Live Events

In January 2023, designers Rebekka Ruetz, Danny Reinke, Marcel Ostertag and Kilian Kerner joined forces to create a new concept for Fashion Week. Also during the July season, the four designers will present their current collections under the joint “We4FashionDay” umbrella at Verti Music Hall.

The Neo.Fashion format will take place this time at the Alte Münze. Here, graduates of German and Ukrainian universities will have the opportunity to present their collections and themselves to the industry and draw attention to themselves.

After its premiere in January, Beyond Fashion Berlin will once again be held at

Atelier Gardens is aimed at brands and buyers for whom sustainable development is not a trend but an attitude. Transparency will be at the center of the initiative, where exhibitor labels will be classified into five categories with regard to their sustainable actions.

Premium and Seek will be back at Station Berlin

The two shows organized by Premium Group will present their new concept for a progressive community with its trendy and event-driven platform.

Prime

For the first time, the events will take place over two days on July 11 and 12 at Station Berlin.

The Premium portfolio will include brands such as Silk Laundry, Shaft Jeans, Peuterey, Kennel Schmenger Schuhmanufaktur and Les Tricots de Lea, among others.

The Seek portfolio will host brands such as Armedangels, Veja, Sandqvist, Helinox and Edwin.

Also, this season, the Ukrainian labels will exhibit on their own exhibition spaces at Premium. Curators from the young community and commercial space Platte Berlin will also occupy a space.

As part of the event fashion fair and open exchange with local communities, the Platte Berlin retail space will host the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ community showcasing the hottest new arrivals from their scenes.

Station Berlin will also offer various networking opportunities and an extensive content program on the most important trends in fashion, business, sustainability, technology and beauty.

Among other initiatives, the 202030 Sustainability Conference Summit will return to Station Berlin with relevant insights, impulses and learnings about the future of the fashion industry.

In cooperation with Premium, the Yoonaverse conference will also take place, addressing all facets of digital transformation within the fashion industry and broadcast on the Berlin Metaverse. Here, guests will be able to learn relevant content from renowned speakers and receive concrete impulses for their business.

