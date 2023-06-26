Princess Leias dress from the original Star Wars is up for auction





The long white dress worn by Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in the final scene of the original 1977 Star Wars film, A New Hope, was once thought to be long gone, destroyed after the film was produced. But the iconic dress was recently found in a London attic and will go up for sale in a live auction on Wednesday. It could sell for up to $2 million, according to an estimate. accessories storea company that sells movie and television memorabilia and organizes the auction. In the film, Princess Leia wore the dress, a lightweight silk ballgown adorned with a silver sash, to an awards ceremony. In the scene, the princess, who is a leader of the Resistance, honors Han Solo, played by Harrison Ford, and Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill, with medals for their work in helping save the galaxy. The dress was thought to have been destroyed after filming for the film was completed. Brandon Alinger, Propstore’s COO, said it was common during filming in the 1970s for costumes to be destroyed or returned if rented.

There wasn’t a lot of attention paid to saving that material when that first movie was made, Mr. Alinger said. The dress was among the items that were to be destroyed, but a member of the film crew recognized it and saved it. The dress had been stored for years, until recently when it was found in an attic at the film crew member’s home in London, Mr Alinger said.

When we first saw it, it was kind of in bad shape, Mr Alinger said. After the dress was discovered, textile restorers in London spent eight months restoring it, removing the dust and dirt that had accumulated in it and stitching up any open seams, according to Propstore. It’s kind of a very painstaking job, Mr. Alinger said. Imagine someone bent over with a microscope or magnifying glass, studying small holes and trying to fill those holes with similar material.

The dress was designed by John Mollo, who won Best Costume for Star Wars at the Oscars in March 1978. It’s incredibly important because it’s literally the last thing you see in the original Star Wars movie, Mr. Alinger said of the dress. I think if you’re a Star Wars fan, you watch it and it gels for you. There are no words spoken in the film’s final scene, except for the guttural noises of Resistance fighter Chewbacca and the beeps of the droid R2-D2. In this scene, the main characters, Luke Skywalker and Han Solo, walk down a long hallway, where a crowd has gathered for the ceremony. Princess Leia places a medal on Solo, then another on Skywalker’s neck. Skywalker and Solo bow to Princess Leia, then turn and face those gathered in the hall as they applaud the heroes. The auction for the dress, which began May 31 for online proxy bidding, started at $500,000 and a mail-order bid was submitted for $750,000, according to Propstore. Bids may be submitted online or in person at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. The dress is among TV and movie memorabilia worth more than $12 million to be auctioned off, with bidding ending on Friday. Items include a shield from the 2004 film Troy worn by Brad Pitt while playing the title character, Achilles.

