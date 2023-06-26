Fashion
Rihanna shows off her baby bump in Louis Vuitton menswear photos – Billboard
One thing about Rihannashe makes maternity outfits look cool.
The star took to Instagram on Monday (June 26) to share a series of photos from Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2024 menswear campaign, in which she saw rocking denim ensembles, pixelated shirts and, well, course, a variety of bags adorned with LV. In the photos, her baby bump is clearly visible, as she is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. The couple already share a one-year-old son named RZA.
Rihanna revealed she was pregnant during her Super Bowl 2023 halftime performance in February, surprising fans in a skintight red outfit that showed off her bump. She has yet to reveal when her next bundle of joy is due, but she is currently in her third trimester.
See the new LV campaign photos here and here.
The RiRi star is the star of Pharrell Williams’ first product launch as the fashion house’s creative director of menswear, and she was present at the recent Louis Vuitton show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week on June 20. Williams unveiled his menswear collection at the event, marking his first move as creative director of LV menswear since taking the job in February, following the death of his predecessor Virgil Abloh following a battle with cancer in November 2021.
Williams told the New York Times that the theme of his debut collection is “lovers,” as the publication noted that the storefront was full of “printed leather jerseys and rugbys, quilted denim, mandarin collar blazers and ghillie camo with logo cutouts LV”.
