The hottest fashion launches you need to buy this summer







Barbie Ferreira X Havaianas courtesy havaianas



When it comes to style, Barbie Ferreira says her Brazilian heritage inspires her “infinitely.” So the actress-model has teamed up with Havaianas on a collection of colorful sandals inspired by 60s and 70s Rio de Janeiro and the vibrant culture and landscapes of Brazil. “Having the chance to design for a company that represents my family, and me, in a nostalgic way is incredibly exciting,” she says. Buy it! Barbie Ferreira x Havaianas Collection, $34-$44; havaianas.com



Diane von Furstenberg x Summersalt courtesy Summer Salt



Immerse yourself in the colorful world of Diane von Furstenberg with the house’s new swimwear collection with Summersalt. The seven swimsuits that will follow the brands’ previous collaboration include bikinis and one-pieces like The perfect packaging (inspired by DVF’s iconic wrap dress) splashed with a summery floral print perfect for a pool party or a trip to the beach. Buy it! Diane von Furstenberg x Summersalt, $60-$125; summersalt.com





The Rolling Stones x Skechers Skechers



Rock out in style with Skechers’ first capsule featuring the Rolling Stones! The unisex collab features all of the platform shoe brand’s beloved sneaker styles Some And Roadie surges fresh Slip on Marley reinvented with a British twist. The new designs feature the band’s signature tongue emoticon and black and red colorways. Buy it! The Rolling Stones x Skechers, $80-$90; skechers.com



Concierge Ring Concierge Ring



This high-end jeweler loved by celebrities from Olivia Culpo to Jessica Alba is turning silver accessories into a summer staple with its first-ever sterling silver collection, home to classics like chunky bracelets with link pieces of modern chains. Buy it! Ring Concierge’s sterling silver collections are available at ringconcerige.com





Athlete Athlete courtesy



This performance apparel brand is upping the athleisure game with its Fairway collection. Pieces are designed with built-in support, storage solutions, comfortable waistbands and breathable materials, while chic knits, mini skirts and dresses are perfect for on and off the course. Buy it! Athletica Fairway Collection, $69-$139; athletica.gap.com



Ganni x Ester Manas courtesy Ester Manas swimwear



These two European-based fashion brands should be on your radar this season. The brands’ size-inclusive 10-piece collection (ranging from US 2-22) features vibrant ocean-inspired pleated dresses, jersey tees and sexy swimsuits that are perfect for a trip to the beach and party after! Buy it! Ganni x Ester Manas; $135 to $375; ganni.com





Golf Sperry x Malbon Malibon Golf



If you’re looking for a shoe that can take you from the street to the green, look no further than Sperry’s latest boat shoe made in collaboration with Malbon Golf. Each pair is inspired by vintage country club style and modern sensibilities and is designed with Sperry’s versatile shoe silhouette. Buy it! Sperry x Malbon Golf, $150-$175; sperry.com



Cute Gavigan x Lorna Murray Courtesy of Lorna Murray



Cutie Gavigan and Lorna Murray’s pin-stripe pleated hat is the go-to outfit this summer. The bright pink wide brim visor, also available in a child mini versionadds a whimsical and feminine touch to an everyday look, whether you’re relaxing in the garden or taking a stroll in the middle of the day. Buy it! Cute Gavigan x Lorna Murray Capri Midi Hat, $215; cutegavigan.com



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/hottest-summer-fashion-launches-to-shop-right-now-7548310 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos