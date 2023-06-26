Supreme Court won’t back North Carolina school’s skirt-only dress code





Students at Charter Day School in North Carolina can now wear pants any way they want. The Supreme Court on Monday chose not to accept the Leland School’s appeal of a Federal Court ruling that removed the state-funded institution’s skirt warrant. Parents and students had sued the school over the requirement, which an en banc appeals committee found to be a violation of the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause. “Here, the skirt requirement blatantly perpetuates harmful gender stereotypes in the public education provided to young North Carolina residents,” said Fourth Court of Appeals Judge Barbara Keenan. circuit in Richmond, Virginia. wrote in his decision last year. Lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union helped fight the case, which was initiated by the parents of three students. “This is a victory for thousands of North Carolina public charter school students and 3.6 million students like them nationwide,” the ACLU proclaimed.





Charter Day School in Leland, North Carolina. “Public charter school girls have the same constitutional rights as their public school peers elsewhere, including the freedom to wear pants.” The case marks one of the first times a federal court has determined that students in publicly funded charter schools deserve the same constitutional rights as their public school peers. The case centered on a 2015 email from school founder Baker A. Mitchell Jr. to the mother of a kindergarten girl who objected to the skirts-only policy and later became the main plaintiff in the case. “Trustees, parents and other community supporters were determined to preserve the chivalry and respect between the young women and men of this choice school,” Mitchell wrote. “For example, young men had to hold the door open for young ladies and carry an umbrella if needed. Maam and sir were to be the preferred forms of address. The need was felt to restore, and then preserve, the traditional respect for peers. Mitchell went on to define chivalry as a code of conduct where women are treated, they are seen as a fragile vessel that men are expected to care for and honor. “It is hard to imagine a clearer example of a justification based on impermissible gender stereotypes,” Keenan wrote, adding that “…nothing in the equal protection clause prevents public schools from teaching the universal values ​​of respect and kindness. But these values ​​are never advanced by the discriminatory treatment of girls in a public school.”





Elementary school students running down a hallway at school. Getty Images Lawyers for the school, which operates independently of the state but receives 95% of its funding from federal, state and local authorities, argued that North Carolina law broadly authorizes it to ‘design educational policies without coercion’. of State”. The ultimate arbiters are “the parents who choose to send their children to school,” according to the school’s legal team. Charter Day School, founded in 2000, serves students from kindergarten through eighth grade.





Boy stylish school uniform and backpack on white background. Getty Images/iStockphoto The Department of Justice had urged the High Court to dismiss the school’s appeal, while the National Alliance of Public Charter Schools also applauded the Supreme Court’s decision. We are happy to put this matter behind us and move forward,” Nina Rees, Group Chairman and Chief Executive, said in a statement. “The High Court actions affirm that as public school students, charter school students are entitled to the same federal protections as their counterparts who attend district schools.”

