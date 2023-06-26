Descent and exit to Paris





During fashion week, all the horrible things that happen in the world seem worse because they take place against an expensive backdrop of glitz and fullness. Once upon a time, fashion shows served a business purpose, of course, but now they’re largely relegated to marketing and theater. Clothes can make you feel something, but usually they don’t, and when vanity smoke bombs start exploding at the Rick Owens show when there are 11 minutes left before the Titanic’s submersible runs out of oxygen, one wonders: what am I doing here? I arrived in Paris on Thursday morning, and yet for the four days that I have been in town, the people on the submarine have lost their souls; Turner Classic Movies was gutted (designers were sad, many imagine themselves to be future directors); the coup in Russia began and, as far as I know, also ended (subscribe to my partner Julia Ioffes private email to find out what will happen next); and there was a bobcat spotted in my driveway (we live on a hill in Southern California). During this time I was hanging out carine Roitfeld on her way to the Givenchy show on the balcony of the courtyard of Napoleon’s barracks as she puffed on a cigarette dressed in a black Tom Ford dress and a small anorak. That’s all to say that I had a great time. Our culture is one of consumerism, which means that fashion continues no matter what. This week, I met a Ukrainian editor, living in Paris since the war, who told me that rich women in the country still spend, but in luxury: less lurex, more diamonds. Jewelry! Can you imagine? Yes you can, because that’s how the world works now. The spending never stops.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://puck.news/down-and-out-in-paris/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos