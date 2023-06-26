Jacquemus Fall 2023 “LE CHOUCHOU” Versailles Collection

Simon Porte Jacquemus has made his eponymous label, Jacquemus, a Maison renowned for its star-studded and breathtaking viral shows. After a Spring/Summer 2023 campaign shot in Rio de Janeiro, the SS23 Straw Show and iconic shows such as Fall 2022 Salt Flats, Summer 2021 Barley Field and of course Lavender Field groundbreaking used as the backdrop for SS20, now comes another, if not the most groundbreaking, groundbreaking showcase. As planned, Jacquemus took over the gardens of King Louis XIV’s Palace of Versailles at the gates of Paris to present its Fall 2023 “LE CHOUCHOU” collection.

Jacquemus’ monumental growth on the fashion scene is attracting celebrity attention. Naturally, the show started with a step and a rehearsal, welcoming Victoria and David Beckham, Manu Rios, Monica Bellucci, Eva Longoria, Emily Ratajkowski, Claire Foy and dozens more. Such a crowd explains the brand’s cult impact, but also echoes the importance of this show, which is held in a place that is not easily accessible, with the exception of Dior and Chanel, who used the Palace of Versailles as a backdrop. of their campaigns.

Before the show, Simon Porte Jacquemus spoke with WWD, explaining to him the importance of the place for him: “I was so inspired by this historical place during the design process that it led me to explore many new creative possibilities, different from my past exhibitions, but always very Jacques. I’m really honored and proud to be able to do a show there, as an independent fashion house. It will be a very special moment for Jacquemus.

And indeed, it was very Jacquemus, and very special. Guests sat in rowboats waiting for the show to begin, and once it did, it was pure French elegance. A sweep of models consisting of Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Belluci’s daughter Deva Cassel were among the stars of the show, working alongside familiar House models and muses who mimicked the opulence of this setting.

The looks gave an air of excellence and French royalty, with white lingerie sets in sheer lace, tulle and silk creating bustles and peplums over puffy short skirts, intricate bralettes and more intricate babydolls. . Gigi Hadid’s ensemble, or the square-toe ballerinas that bring French traditions up to date.

They wore new House bags, signified by a gold ring handle and simplistic leather body, a far cry from the playful accessories and cult Jacquemus bags that helped grow the brand in the first place. Instead, the accessories are more refined, complementing the beautiful simplicity of “LE CHOUCHOU”.

However, what wasn’t simple was the jewelry – a necklace worn by Kendal Jenner is a clear reference to Princess Diana’s choker. Princess Diana was a gemstone brooch previously owned by the Queen Mother which she transformed into a seven-row pearl choker of diamonds and sapphires, and which she wore with the iconic ‘Revenge Dress’ . Jenner’s outfit had equally impactful proportions, donning a conceptual top and panty combination centered on a lively amount of fabric, later replicated in red and again with silver sequins.

But the winks were not limited to the women’s department, since Simon Porte Jacquemus extended its know-how to men’s fashion. It was sexy and camp in every way, but much more subtle than previous attempts. Here, sophistication was kept front and center: peplum details adorned the waist of loose white trousers, detailed with a small white belt and worn with a cricketer’s polo shirt, and this forward volume was then translated into a hugely puffy bomber jacket, also served up in an understated white hue.

Beaded fringe dotted the left, right and center of a white suit jacket, and again a feminine look including a simply stunning evening coat, before menswear got a little more . Jacquemus’ next offering is a black suit, decoded with an off-the-shoulder puffy arm and trousers that see belt loops inches below the waist, while the puffy proportions from before have been softened in a wool jacket. brushed curvaceous, almost college in nature, also found in black.

“LE CHOUCHOU” was a cohesive presentation, with menswear ranging from off-the-shoulder sweaters in love heart red worn with a scalloped tulle waistband and white suits finished with boxy but precise cuts, to luxurious takes on the humble white tank top and a more adventurous white lace technical vest.

Take a look at the Jacqeumus Fall 2022 “LE CHOUCHOU” collection above, and find all your Paris Fashion Week SS24 and Milan Fashion Week SS24 content on Hypebeast.

