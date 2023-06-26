Dove Cameron takes sultry mirror selfie in floral mini dress





Although Dove Cameron is definitely a certified Goth Girlie, from time to time she dazzles us all with cute little colorful looks. The former Disney Channel star posted a photo to her Instagram, starting the carousel with a sultry mirror selfie. Dove knelt on the floor in front of her candle-lined mirror wearing a multicolored floral print mini dress. Her dark brown hair looked wet as it slid down her shoulders in a middle part, partially covering half of her face. “Sweet summer,” she captioned her post. “Obsessed with how you embrace the bold masculine and feminine and badass style and the soft floral style and celebrate your body and literally everything you do,” one fan wrote in her comments section. “Mom,” joked another user. Also in the dump, the singer included a video showing off her gold necklace and bright AF makeup, and playing in the background was a snippet of her new song. “The song in this video is I can’t wait to hear it in full,” one fan commented. “Don’t tease us like this, my heart can’t take it,” wrote another. To close the casual carousel, Dove posted a topless selfie, covered in a white towel. She was smiling with her eyes closed, radiant and without makeup. Instagram/@dovecameron Dove’s floral mini dress is the perfect look for your next summer Instagram post. Below are similar styles to add to cart and then post to the ‘Gram. Shop Dupes of Dove’s Floral Print Mini MORE TO COME Trinity Floral Mini Dress Daisy Street vintage floral pullover cami mini dress with lace trim Now 24% off COLLUSION floral print satin lace trim mini sundress Now 60% off White Fox short dress Boutique Heart Of The City Princess Polly Berlin Satin Mini Dress Beginning Boutique mini flowerette dress in floral print Editorial Assistant Bri is Seventeen’s editorial assistant covering pop culture, celebrity news, fashion and beauty. You can probably find her sipping on iced oat milk chai while shopping for the best new makeup products or saving her entire wardrobe.

