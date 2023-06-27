Noah Cyrus engaged to fashion designer Pinkus – Billboard

Here is the bride! Congratulations are in order for the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus and fashion designer Pinkus, as the two are officially engaged.

Explore Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news

Cyrus shared the news via an Instagram post on Monday, June 26. “The greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together,” she wrote in a caption. “This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of the two of us has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time.”

Cyrus and Pinkus confirmed their relationship with an April 16 TikTok, which found the couple sharing a romantic kiss in a car. The “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” singer’s fiancé is pretty much a mystery, but there are a few details floating around about him. According to her Instagram profile, Pinkus designs for a clothing brand called COLORS. In her caption, Cyrus talked about her future husband. “I never thought I would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and full of love to give,” she mused. “You are the least judgmental human being I have ever met. The most talented, loyal, kind person.

In response to his fiancée’s love letter, the German designer commented, “Do you want kids? Cyrus’ comments section was overflowing with congratulations from famous fans and friends. The “July” singer closed her caption by promising that she would “say ‘yes'” to [Pinkus] every day for the rest of [her] life.”

Noah Cyrus earned two entries on the Billboard Hot 100: “Make Me (Cry)” assisted by Labrinth in 2016 (n°46) and the duet of Leon Bridges in 2019 “July” (n°85). In 2020, she made her first appearance on the Billboard 200 at No. 124 with her second EP The end of everything.

Check out the announcement here: