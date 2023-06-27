The One Show’s Alex Jones stuns fans in a cinched-waist dress – and wow





Alex Jones always amazes fans with her fashion on The One Show, but her latest look has fans in love. The star looked amazing in a strappy midi dress by Mango to host the show alongside close friend Gethin Jones, in an episode that saw Damien Lewis give an interview and perform with his band. She added a pair of H&M heels to finish the look and pulled her hair up in a chic twist style with natural makeup. Posting to Instagram to share a snap from the special, Alex wrote to his fans, “What a show! Great, great guests and of course my original partner in crime from many moons ago @gethincjones. Dress @mango, @hm shoes.” Alex looked stunning in a strappy dress by Mango As always, her followers were quick to comment on her gorgeous fashion choices, curated as always by her loyal stylist Tess Wright. “You looked stunning in that dress, very elegant and I love the dynamic with you and @gethincjones,” one fan replied. “Nice dress you looked gorgeous tonight,” another wrote, adding, “The dress is absolutely gorgeous! I NEED this dress.” Alex’s stylist, Tess, has already spoken with GOOD MORNING! on the couple’s friendship and working partnership, revealing that Tess prefers to wear high street brands as much as possible. ©Instagram Alex hosted The One Show with Gethin Jones and hosted guest Damien Lewis “She also loves wearing all the high street stuff at home,” she said. “Alex loves a brightly colored midi dress or a pretty print, something she can slip into and feel comfortable sitting on the couch or standing up to interview guests.” DO NOT MISS :Alex Scott wows in mini shorts and cowboy boots for a dazzling festival look Earlier in the week, Alex showed off her signature style again by sharing a snap from a night out at Fortnum and Mason – looking stunning in a Ted Baker top and a pair of neutral wide leg jeans. “Thank you @fortnums for a fantastic evening. Exquisite food and drink as always. Heaven,” she captioned the photo of herself posing outside the store’s famous doors. ©Instagram Alex wore wide jeans and a Ted Baker top for a night out at Fortnum & Mason Her outfit combination is another favorite of hers, according to stylist Tess. “Her favorite silhouette would probably be baggy jeans and a nice, brightly colored top,” she said. GOOD MORNING!. Alex is mother to her three children Teddy, five, Kit, three, and little Annie, one, and has already said HELLO! that she enjoys her busy life. READ NEXT:Alex Jones stuns in a flattering striped suit – and it might be one of her best looks yet Alex is an adored mother of her three children “There’s not a lot of time for that right now, and that’s okay. I kind of resigned myself to thinking, well you know, here we are, there’s another baby, that’s how it’s going to be for a few years,” she said. Of The only show she added: “I’m really lucky in so many ways. I love my job. Working for me doesn’t feel hard;I walk in and my friends are there, the makeup girls and Tess who is my stylist and we have a good chat. So I feel like even though it’s not social, it smacks of it.”

