All the best fashion moments from Glastonbury Festival 2023





If you’ve been finding rain boots in short supply lately, don’t worry, it’s simply because last week was the annual Glastonbury Festival, meaning UK music lovers flocked to Worthy Farm for enjoy five days of performances from Elton John, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and more. As usual, the muddy conditions meant most participants opted for boots of some sort to keep their feet dry, so Doc Martens, Barbour wellies and Hunters were everywhere throughout the week. Those on stage, however, mostly wore slightly less practical outfits, showing skin in see-through dresses, coordinating sets and bulletproof vests. Below, we break down all of the best celebrity outfits from this year’s festival, both on and off stage, and share where you can pick up some of the looks. James Veysey/Shutterstock Mark Boland/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Williams paired her Simone Rochas Spring/Summer 2023 look with a blue Coach Tabby bag and a pair of platform boots. Mark Boland/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It looks like the Tabby was the unofficial Glastonbury 2023 bag as queen charlotte star Amarteifio also gave it a spin. She went all out on the brand, wearing a logo-embossed denim jacket and shorts with a black bralette and Doc Martens. Mark Boland/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Like Amarteifio, Miller also opted for a denim-on-denim look. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images James covered her knit dress with a Barbour jacket, pairing it with boots from the brand that protected her from the mud. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chan also wore Barbour with his risque, all-white look. Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images Fans weren’t thrilled when Del Reys’ set was cut short after the singer arrived 30 minutes late because her hair was taking too long, but she was able to fit in a few songs, performing in a skirt white dress and a matching corsette top. Elton John and Rina Sawayama Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images John and Sawayama paired up in Gucci for their joint performance. John was unmissable in a gold-lacquered suit while Sawayama shimmered in an iridescent tulle dress from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Harry Durrant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lizzo showed off a few different looks throughout her performance, including this black and pink lace-up jumpsuit designed by Michael Ngo. Shirlaine Forrest/Redferns/Getty Images Lil Nas X wore a gold metal harness and white fur pants to perform on day five of the festival. Harry Durrant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jepsen wore a full pink camo look from I.AM.GIA to perform during day three. OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images Ora went for a pirate-inspired look (with a cowboy twist) for her day four performance.

