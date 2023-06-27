Takahiro Kinoshita on the synergy of art and fashion

Beginning his career after college as the editor of a magazine publishing company, Takahiro Kinoshita was a member of the editorial team of Men’s Club, deputy editor of Brutus, then editor of Popeye .

With nearly 30 years of experience as a magazine publisher, Kinoshita switched careers to join Fast Retailing, using his extensive media experience to unify Uniqlo’s many types of communication and thus convey brand messages. and product to customers around the world.

In August 2019, he launched LifeWear, a semi-annual in-house brand publication, while continuing to oversee branding, marketing and creative design for apparel. LifeWear is a free publication that conveys the brand’s eponymous philosophy of making people’s daily lives richer and more comfortable.

The theme of issue 08 for spring/summer is “The Art of Everyday Life”, a rediscovery of the relationship between clothes and life; present Spring/Summer styles with “art” in the sense of a creative approach, as well as the qualities and know-how that allow you to live positively every day.

What are your perspectives on the relationship between art and fashion?

Fashion is more colorful and extravagant because it is not just an art, but it also speaks to your inner self. When Uniqlo works with artists to create new clothes, it really makes people smile and it creates a big impact.

You have over 25 years of publishing experience and are now the creative director. So what is the most interesting insight you have into our industry and into menswear?

Fashion as a cycle of men’s fashion versus women’s fashion is easier to identify. When I was young American casual was all the rage and after that designer brands like Yohji Yamamoto grew, then after that we went back to more traditional clothing. men’s fashion comes in very identifiable waves, which makes trends easier to spot, but also makes disruptions more exceptional when they occur.

How do you choose when working with different contributors around the world?

I usually know them or they are referred to me by people who already know them. I enjoy contacting magazine editors around the world and for the most recent issue of LifeWear magazine we had contributors from Spain and Australia and I think it’s fantastic to work with people from all over the world because they add color to our outlook. I’ve worked with French fashion editors and they’re really interesting because they portray American casual with a very strong aesthetic.

With the latest trends in menswear, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to integrate everyday ensembles with maximalist aesthetics like Gucci and more minimalist garments. How can men combine these two extremes?

I talked about normcore earlier and I feel like we’re in that cycle again. Whether something is maximalist or minimalist, I think for menswear, traditionalism is a style that is always the base. But when it comes to everyday clothes, simple styles are things people are looking for.

Do you think costumes will make a comeback?

I don’t think there will come a day when every man will wear a suit, but I do think some people will stand out because they’ve embraced the suit again.

A magazine is a very visual medium, so I was wondering if there are creatives or photographers who inspire you in this process?

I was in New York where I attended many art exhibitions and one particular 90-year-old painter was particularly inspiring. These artists often appear directly in the magazine, but everything I see accumulates in my head and ultimately inspires me to create a magazine.

What do you think of the fashion scene in Singapore and how is it affecting what appears in stores?

Singaporean retailers tend to lean towards simple outfits, believing that they are the most commercial and salable. Looking at the numbers, the best-selling items are Heattech items and down jackets, so it was really surprising to me to find that fall/winter clothes are selling very well in Singapore, and I think that’s because Singaporeans like to travel to colder regions and so take the opportunity to dress up. The air conditioning in Singapore is also very cold!

I don’t think there will come a day when every man will wear a suit, but I think some people will stand out because they have embraced the suit again – Takahiro Kinoshita

As a tastemaker, first as editor and now as creative director, what responsibility do you feel to the magazine’s readers, and then as creative director to consumers?

Customers are my readers and readers often become my customers, so they are related. It goes beyond what consumers want, but also presents a vision of fashion that you think you can push them towards. We’re basically predicting and forecasting, so it’s a mix of designing with them in mind and designing with your insight in hopes that they can see your point. Consumers then react to this. At Uniqlo, they start by researching what customers want and that’s different from the design process of other fashion brands.

Running a magazine takes a lot of resources, why does Uniqlo think it’s important to have a proper magazine over what others do like online visual editorials?

We believe magazines still have the appeal that draws people in [and] that’s why we spend a lot of money on it. We also get a good response where people themselves are interested in the magazine project himself and interviewing us about the publication, so we find it meaningful from a communications perspective to continue to do so. Creating a magazine costs about the same as regular advertising, and since few companies are willing to create a print magazine, we will.

What menswear item do you think men should spend a little more money on?

Shoes, watches and glasses. Choose something more premium in these categories because they are part of your identity and you need them to be more durable. I’ve had this pair of American made Aldens for 30 years and it used to be a bit more expensive but over the years they have proven to be good value for money. Rather than buy a cheap watch, I got this 1950s Rolex Explorer; it was really expensive but compared to anything on the market today it holds up and is still a very interesting piece of history.

(Images: Uniqlo)