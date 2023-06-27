Dior Men’s Spring Summer 2024 Collection





Dior for men The Spring Summer 2024 collection draws inspiration from a variety of fashion influences, ranging from silhouettes of Yves Saint Laurent with the embroidery of Gianfranco Ferr. SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS It incorporates Monsieur Dior’s iconic cabochons and Marc Bohan’s textures, creating a collage of pop influences and iconography. This artistic vision takes shape in a mechanical garden of flower men, harmoniously blending tradition and subversion. The collection transcends boundaries, moving from feminine to masculine, from living room to street, and from classic New Look to rebellious New Wave. Kim Jones, who is celebrating her fifth birthday at Dior, mixes her own autobiography with the rich stories of the brand. While Yves Saint Laurent’s silhouettes remain a powerful influence, they are reinvented and transformed to breathe new life into the collection. The fusion of masculine and feminine elements, British tailoring traditions and haute couture techniques reveals the deep connection between the making of men’s and women’s clothing. Dior is a haute couture house: everything revolves around clothes. At the heart of Dior is the highest level of silhouette, shape, technique and craftsmanship. I like to think that in my five years here, this is my fifth anniversary exhibition and collection, I’ve never forgotten that. It’s a culture we’ve inherited from women’s fashion past and applied it to today’s men’s fashion. And for the first time in our collections, it’s a collage of influences from different Dior predecessors and eras that we wanted to pay homage to along with some of our own. All are bound by texture and technique alongside some of Dior’s pop icons, in particular cannage.

-Kim Jones The collection exudes a sense of clean, playful modernity, effortlessly blending functionality and luxury. It playfully flirts with excess pop while simultaneously embracing a mix of formal and casual elements in each garment. The collection elevates seemingly ordinary menswear staples such as the Harrington jacket, polo shirt, crewneck sweater and cardigan, transforming them into extraordinary pieces through symbolic techniques like tweeds, embroidery and the signature cannage pattern. . Yves Saint Laurent’s couture heritage is reinterpreted for the modern man, focusing on the volumes, slits, pleats and necklines of his iconic 1959 collections. These elements appear elegantly in relaxed masculine suits , summer sets and loose coats. In contrast, shoe designs take inspiration from the 1995 Lady Dior bag, with a new circular logo on sturdy-soled loafers and slides that deliberately evoke the spirit of the New Wave movement. The collection also features a diverse range of bags, each featuring unique shapes, colors and textures. From eye-catching fluorescent saddles to sophisticated cognac cane satchels, and utilitarian tweed backpacks to rolled leather sandwich bags, there’s a bag for every occasion. Stephen Jones adds his creative touch by reinterpreting the trendy New Wave beanies, incorporating the exquisite “Ronghua” velvet flowers made in China since the Tang Dynasty. The result is a fusion of ancient traditions and contemporary elegance. Throughout the collection there is an infusion of sharpness, playfulness and modern sensibility. He successfully fuses classic and archetypal menswear items with symbolic techniques that transcend time and styles at Dior. The collection pays homage to fashion pioneers while embracing the spirit of today’s world, celebrating the essence of elegance and innovation.



