Fashion
Hailey Bieber shows off her side tits in a second-skin halter dress
Mrs. Bieber looks chilled for the summer.
Hailey Bieber rocked a low-back powder blue cutout dress in a series of news Pictures from Instagram yesterday, with the sleek style she wore revealing lots of side boobs.
The 25-year-old captioned her post with a series of butterfly, shark and pink bow emojis, striking various poses in the long-sleeved turtleneck style, which she wore over the weekend for her friend’s wedding Stephanie Shepherd with Larry Jackson.
She grabbed a fuzzy blue baby Bottega Veneta bag ($3,200) in the post, accessorized with diamond hoop earrings.
The Rhode founder wore blue eyeshadow and rose pink lipstick, her hair swept to the side.
“You can’t spell hailey without hail,” one fan commented. “Long live the Queen.”
“How can someone kill so much as kill has become such a poor word to describe his murder,” another Instagram user wrote.
“If I was Justin I would have married you too,” added a third. “The prettiest.”
For more Page Six style…
Her blue look follows Vivienne Westwood’s sparkly pink mini dress she wore to an anniversary dinner for her Rhode skincare line earlier this month.
She showed off the crystal-covered dress in a series of Instagram posts, pairing the outfit with a sparkling pinkGaia cult bag($428) and $165,000 in Tiffany diamonds.
She also celebrated another Rhode milestone in London last month after launching her brand in the UK while wearing a shimmering Numero Ventuno dress in the same shade of gray as the bottles of her product.
