



I went to my first Paris Fashion Week, and it’s not for the faint of heart.



I planned all my outfits in advance.

Malik Pey



Fashion weeks in New York, Milan, London and Paris are considered the “Big Four” and emerging designers are clamoring to showcase their latest looks. Womenswear tends to take place in February and September, starting in New York before crossing the pond to London, Milan and Paris. But menswear showcases in January and June, and I traveled to Paris June 20-25 to see this summer’s selection of designers. The week can be chaotic due to back-to-back shows and events in different parts of Paris. I have found it very helpful to have all of my outfits planned out in advance, so that I can dress perfectly and fit in with a high sense of individual style. But keep in mind that you’ll likely be chasing cars and trains around town, so wear something you can move into. Running on low fumes is standard for everything, but the experiences are truly out of this world.

The celebratory menswear week kicked off with a big Louis Vuitton show.



The Pont Neuf is the oldest bridge in Paris.

Malik Pey



Italian fashion house Louis Vuitton, newly headed by Pharrell Williams after the death of its late creative chief Virgil Abloh in 2021, was the showcase of the crème de la crème to attend. The show took place at Pont Neuf, the oldest bridge in Paris, and Williams invited celebrities such as Beyonc, Jay-Z, Zendaya, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Jared Leto, Tyler the Creator and Naomi Campbell. The showcase included Louis Vuitton’s famous colorful trunks as well as block suits with Parisian landmarks printed into the fabric. The sunset was a picturesque backdrop for the show, especially as models walked the yellow carpet in nature-inspired looks. To follow the show, Williams and Jay-Z came out to put on a surprise performance, and hundreds of people crowded the stage as other uninvited spectators watched from a safe distance.

Most of the brands have held their shows in artistic, unique and historical locations to match the elegance of the designs.



There was a show at the Monnaie de Paris.

Malik Pey



Wales Bonner’s new ‘Marathon’ collection was welcomed to the cobbled square of Monnaie de Paris, or Paris Mint. The models paraded on the catwalk in colors reminiscent of the designer’s Jamaican and British origins.

I sat in the front row in the designated areas of the museum.



The outdoor venues matched the vibes of the different fashion models.

Malik Pey



Rhude’s “Dream Within a Dream” showcase took place in the gardens of the Muse Nissim de Camondo, a historic house and museum in Paris.

One show even featured a live presentation.



All of the runway looks were monochromatic.

Malik Pey



After the mark prolific leader who died in 2022Homme Pliss Issey Miyake programs his first men’s fashion show at the Muse des Arts Décoratifs. Miyake’s posthumous monochrome menswear line was designed and cut by textile artists during a live presentation. Most of the designs also matched the color palette, textures and architecture of the scene the models walked on.

The Japanese Comme Des Garons has opted for a more industrial atmosphere for its show.



The industrial vibe matched the nervousness of the draped figures.

Malik Pey



These styles included layered costumes with multiple sleeves, plus sizes, and slick back gel wigs.

There was even a theatrical fashion show, which was the most unconventional presentation I have ever seen.



Paris Fashion Week theatrical parade at Thatre de l’Odon in Paris.

Malik Pey



The temporary designer of Louis Vuitton’s latest men’s off-season collection, KidSuper, has created a theatrical piece to match the brand’s whimsical and fantastical designs. Lead designer Colm Dillane acted as a challenged protagonist in search of his next big idea. With meta talks and fashion ensembles, Dillane revisited her childhood, talking about the excitement of sparking a new idea and bringing it to life through outstanding dramatic scenes.

The Carmen hosted Mr. Saturday, a luxury ready-to-wear brand with bold classic outfits.



The Carmen was one of the classiest places I have visited.

Malik Pey



Models in sharp suits, cut-out bust garments, leather two-pieces, dangling pearl necklaces, sleek eyewear and evening gowns paraded through the upscale cocktail bar. Afterwards, the guests indulged in an open bar with the models inside the Baroque interior.

Apart from fashion shows, there are pop-up events and parties.



Paris Fashion Week parties can be crowded.

Malik Pey



Brands like Paris-based Isabel Marant have invited guests into her showroom to present and talk about her upcoming collection. Others organized parties in the space of the place or around the European city. These parties and events allow fashion designers to network and also provide a space to dance and celebrate the launch of the various collections. Arriving early is a must because even if you have an invitation to a Paris Fashion Week party, you will be left at the door if the event reaches capacity. The larger and more successful the brand, the more the window will eventually be limited in space.

Some big brands also organize pop-up events throughout the week.



Saucony has launched an art installation to launch its new colorways for 2024.

Malik Pey



Athletic shoe brand Saucony held a pop-up event where it showcased different shoe designs on static TVs with a DJ spinning records in the background.

Williams was even present at one of the main events.



Pharrell Williams presents in his gallery Joopiter PFW.

Malik Pey



Working with French Colette founder Sarah Andelman, Williams unveiled a Joopiter live auction in Paris that honored her deep connections with her friends. There were bionic sculptures created by Hajime Sorayama, neon floral art by Takashi Murakami, recreated vintage DJ units and other memorabilia inspired by the great minds of his pioneering artist friends.

Apart from all the events, Paris was a work of art in itself, and I’m glad I came.



My first time at Paris Fashion Week was a success.

Malik Pey



Paris Fashion Week attracts a global audience of people who share a passion for art and fashion, and after attending, I can understand why. The city brings art to life through its own natural landscape and historical monuments, which served as the backdrop for the entire week.

