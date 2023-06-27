Jacquemus transforms the lake of Versailles into a fashion front row





Versailles (France) (AFP) One of fashion’s shrewdest rising stars, French house Jacquemus held perhaps the most luxurious show of the season in Paris on Monday, putting stars such as Victoria and David Beckham on boats on the lake of the Palace of Versailles to watch the parade. along the water’s edge.

The new collection of French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, inspired by Lady Diana and Marie-Antoinette, was unveiled on a long red podium installed on the grass of the royal site in the south-west of the capital. Jacquemus called the show “Le Chouchou” – French for “darling” but also hair ties in reference to some of the puffy shapes of dresses worn by the likes of Kendell Jenner. “I was going to call it ‘La culotte’ (the panties), but it was too ugly for Versailles,” he laughed. Model Tina Kunakey was among the guests of the show JULIAN DE ROSA / AFP Feminine looks – virtually all white with a few black and pink accents – featured open-work tights and white knee-high stockings with pink accents. “I was always obsessed with Lady Di and started collecting 90s magazines and Vogue covers,” he said. A white dress with black polka dots as well as silhouettes of ’80s suits and bomber jackets were “nods” to his “favorite modern princess”, he said. The abundance of tutus, meanwhile, evokes Marie-Antoinette’s passion for ballet. “I wanted something very elegant, ballet-inspired, even for men,” he said. As at her previous shows – and many others during recent fashion week – there was a lot of exposed skin, with cutouts, mini skirts and sheer materials. Jacquemus said he started planning the show before he got the green light from Versailles. “At the first meeting, I was told it wouldn’t be possible,” he said. “Now it’s crazy, I have a one-year contract,” he added, promising “something special” to come. “Independent and bold” True to his taste for independence, Jacquemus staged his mixed show just one day after the official Paris Fashion Week menswear shows ended. He has forged a singular and hugely successful path in the fashion game, building 5.6 million followers on Instagram despite not being on the official fashion week schedule since 2020. Actresses Monica Bellucci, Eva Longoria and Adele Exarchopoulos were among the guests who arrived at the venue and were taken aboard a “front row” on the water. “What a place! He’s an incredible talent, an artist,” said Bellucci, dressed in a brown pantsuit. Supermodel Gigi Hadid was among those walking the runway, perched on heels and dressed in a skimpy sheer lace outfit. Laetitia Casta described it as a “dream” JULIAN DE ROSA / AFP After the show, she drove around the lake driving a cart, prompting cheers from fashionistas watching from behind barriers. Among the outfits were a few patriotic touches, including red, white and blue dresses that were short and sheer in the front and adorned with long trains. “I love my country and I’m proud of it,” said Jacquemus. AFP 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230626-jacquemus-turns-versailles-lake-into-fashion-front-row

