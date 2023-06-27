Mom who questioned Leland charter school dress code feels vindicated by Supreme Court ruling





LELAND, NC (WECT) – The United States Supreme Court ruled on Monday that it will not hear an appeal from Charter Day School in Leland, which asked the court to overturn an appeals court ruling federal government that found that the charter school dress code required girls to wear skirts to school violated students’ constitutional rights. Bonnie Peltier, the mother of a Charter Day School alumnus, first questioned the dress code in 2015 and sued a year later. I did not want [my daughter] growing up thinking you’re a girl requires wearing a dress or a skirt and that women should be required to wear dresses and skirts to school, Peltier said. When Peltier asked why Charter Day School had implemented this policy in the first place, she said that the school’s founder, Baker Mitchell, had said that girls were fragile vessels that needed to be protected and that this promoted the chivalry of male students, according to Peltier and court documents. North Carolina ACLU attorney Sam Davis said private charter schools that operate with public funds are subject to the US Constitution’s equal protection guarantee, and that the dress code of Charter day schools violate this warranty. While there is a right to receive public funds, there is also a responsibility to obey the law, Davis said. They want to have their cake and eat it too, and say, look, they were entitled to all this public funding, but they were going to dictate that anyone who wants to be in the school has to buy into our retrograde views on gender and our philosophy on who is valued and who has a right to be here. Davis represented Peltier when they first took the case to court, making the Supreme Court’s upholding of the appeals court’s decision a victory for both of them. I think what this case says is no, you can’t have it both ways, Davis said. I think it sends a very important signal that boys and girls can learn and learn equally without having to buy into anyone’s idea of ​​what boys and girls should look like or how they should act. . Mitchell, the president and CEO of Roger Bacon Academy, which operates the group of Classical Charter Schools of America to which Charter Day School belongs, said in a statement that he was disappointed with the decision, but that the school would comply with the decision of the Court of Appeal. just like they did last year by changing the schools dress code. We want to be clear that CCS-A also intends to stay true to the unique classic academic curriculum that has served our students well for the past 24 years, Mitchells said. This means we will resist unwarranted restrictions and interference that go beyond the scope of the Fourth Circuit’s ruling and could impose on CCS-A similar problems to those that have crippled so many traditional public schools across the country. . The parents of our 2,700 students expect no less and deserve it. Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wect.com/2023/06/27/mother-who-questioned-leland-charter-schools-dress-code-feels-vindicated-by-supreme-court-ruling/

