The exhibition on African fashion opens at the Brooklyn Museum in 2023





THE Africa Fashion The exhibition opens at the Brooklyn Museum this week with an extraordinary offering of works from the continent over the past 70 years. As many African nations gained independence in the mid-twentieth century, liberated artistic expression took the nation by storm and has only gone from strength to strength ever since. Africa Fashion celebrates the global impact of designers and artists from the start of the independence era in the 1950s until today. Danny Perez The exhibition, which opened last summer at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, was adapted for the Brooklyn Museum by Ernestine White-Mifetu, curator of African art at the Sills Foundation, and Annissa Malvoisin, fellow Bard Graduate Center/Brooklyn Museum Postdoctoral Fellowship at Arts d’Afrique. It features more than 180 works, including immersive displays of haute couture and ready-to-wear clothing, film, textiles, and jewelry, many of which are borrowed from the Brooklyn Museum itself. This exhibition is an important showcase of African creativity that highlights not only fashion but also the dynamic diversity of talent coming from the continent, says White-Mifetu. I am thrilled that our New York visitors will have the opportunity to engage with Africa’s creative output in new ways. More from Oprah Daily play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Danny Perez The exhibition spotlights a new generation of fashion designers and designers, including Tokyo James, South Africa-based Thebe Magugu, and Nigerian label Adebayo Oke-Lawals, Orange Culture. It also features New York designers Christopher John Rogers, Brother Vellies Aurora James and Pope Oppong who recently won the Fashion Trust US Graduate Award. Danny Perez Also debuting is the first retail experience curated at the Brooklyn Museum in collaboration with award-winning concept store Alra of Lagos. The exhibition shop will feature exclusive collaborations, evolving exhibition trunks and works by artists from across the continent. Many designers are highlighted in Africa Fashion, including Christie Brown, Tongoro and Lafalaise Dion. Reni Folawiyo, founder of Alras, told Oprah Daily that it’s important to me to bring in designers that I really like. There are personal connections with the brands: knowing the work that goes into the pieces and appreciating it. The shop is truly a curation dedicated to artisans. The store will have different collaborations and drops over the next few months. Some of the participating designers include Nigerian skateboard brand Wafflesncream, Paris-based company Air Afrique and Nigerian designer Adeju Thompson’s Lagos Space Program. Thompson, who also won this year’s International Woolmark Prize, will have a capsule celebrating the art of Nigerian indigo. Folawiyo and his team worked with museum entrepreneur-in-residence Rachel Shechtman and retail manager Kate Foley to introduce the Alra concept to American audiences for the first time. Roshard Hercules I’m excited about the collaboration and the fact that we have the opportunity to bring Africa to New York. The Brooklyn Museum is a big part of what we believe in. It is community based. He has meaningful plans, says Folawiyo. I am delighted to connect with our diaspora. We also have New York-based designers in the space. We’re trying to make that connection so they’re not so far apart and we have a place where we can connect the things we love. Some items are available for sale on the Alra at the Brooklyn Museum microsite which will also offer new offers throughout the exhibitions. Alra x BkM Lagos Brooklyn T-shirt Lafalaise Dion queen of cowries, first version Brooklyn Museum African Fashion Catalog Book Handmade Kenyan fan by Brother Vellies AAKS Bika handbag in yellow Tickets for Africa Fashion can be purchased through the museum here . The exhibition will be on view at the Brooklyn Museum until October 22 and is made possible by main sponsor Bank of America with major support from Alra. Sara Klausing covers all things fashion and style for Oprah Daily.

