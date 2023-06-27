Supreme Court won’t hear classic charter school dress code case after circuit courts rule it unconstitutional

Charter schools, now Classical Charter Schools of America, instituted the dress code to “emphasize traditional value, requiring girls to wear skirts, sweaters, or skorts. Female students wearing skirts, Mitchel said, preserve the idea that a woman is a “fragile vessel that men are meant to care for and honor.”

After a lower federal court struck down the dress code as unconstitutional, Mitchell and lawyers for the Classical Charter Schools of America (CCS-A) had hoped the Supreme Court, which now leans very conservatively, would grant a writ of certiorari in the case of Charter Externat, Inc. v. Peltier. It is essentially a request for documents from a lower court so that a higher court, in this case the Supreme Court, can consider it. It’s not a formal decision, but it does require the approval of at least three members of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s decision means that the decision of the Fourth Circuit Court stands. CCS-A reluctantly said it would comply with the ruling, ending its gendered dress code.

The case began in 2015 when the American Civil Liberties Union, representing three female students, sued Charter Day School, alleging that the school uniform policy violated girls’ constitutional rights. After a mixed decision in a federal district court, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in June 2022 in favor of the plaintiffs.

RELATED: Constitutionality of Leland Charter School’s ‘Chivalrous’ Dress Code Rests on Dubious Legal Arguments

Mitchel noted the schools’ disappointment with the courts’ decision, writing in a statement, Because it lacks meaningful limiting principles, the Fourth Circuit opinion designating the charter day school as a state actor will be applied to charter schools everywhere, threatening their autonomy, subjecting them to the same rules, regulations and political machinations that have crippled government-run school systems and, worst of all, leaving many parents and students to low-income people with no choice but low-performing district schools.

The state actor’s argument was central to the 2019 decision in this case. State actors are determined using a test applied to determine whether or not an action can be fairly imputable to the state. A claimant must prove that the state was responsible for the specific action they are challenging.

North Carolina charter school law allows the state to issue charters, which are like contracts, that allow private entities to operate schools that operate independently of existing schools. Even though the school is run by a private company, in this case the Roger Bacon Academy (RBA), the charter school is still considered a public school since it acts on behalf of the state, exercising a function traditionally exercised exclusively by the State. He also receives funds that would otherwise go to public schools.

The court at the time determined that enforcing this dress code was an action of the state, because providing free, public education is something traditionally done by the state, so it makes sense that the actions of the school can be considered as actions of the State. State.

Mitchell also expressed disappointment that the Supreme Court’s decision not to review the case will allow the lower courts’ decision to be applied in other situations.

And that’s just the beginning. The Fourth Circuit’s overly broad approach to the state actor doctrine also threatens private providers of social services that contract with states; the Fourth Circuit has already applied its Peltier decision to consider a private adoption agency to be a state actor. It will cause irreparable harm to the countless individuals and families who depend on thousands of charities nationwide for shelter, food, health and other types of assistance, Mitchell said.

Mitchell assured that CDS will fully comply with the Fourth Circuits ruling, but resist unwarranted restrictions and interference that go beyond the scope of the Fourth Circuits ruling.

“Today’s announcement is a victory for the thousands of students who attend North Carolina’s public charter schools and for the 3.6 million students like them nationwide,” Ria said. Tabacco Mar, director of the ACLU Women’s Rights Project. “Girls in public charter schools have the same constitutional rights as their peers in other public schools, including the freedom to wear pants. We will continue to fight for all girls to learn in safe and equal schools.

The Fourth Circuit majority decision states that Charter Day School, Inc., a private nonprofit educational organization that now operates four charter schools in southeastern North Carolina, is a state actor and therefore must comply to the same policies and regulations that apply to public schools. including compliance with Title IX and other federal laws.