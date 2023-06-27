Chloe Bailey Goes Earth Tones In Cut-Out Dress At Netflix Brunch – WWD





Chloe Bailey attended the Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards brunch hosted by Netflix’s Strong Black Lead on Saturday in Los Angeles. She and her sister, Halle Bailey, star of “The Little Mermaid”, received the award for innovators of the year. Chloe accepted the honor on their behalf. For the occasion, Bailey wore a green and black halter dress with tie-dye inserts by Harbison. The dress also featured a bodice cutout and sequin ruffle detailing along the skirt. The singer and actress teamed her ensemble with black elbow-length gloves, drop earrings and cocktail rings. Chloe Bailey attends the Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch presented by Netflix Strong Black Lead on June 24 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Culture Creator Bailey wore her brunette tresses in braids skimming the waist, while her soft and glam makeup consisted of brown eyeshadow, coral blush and a glossy nude lip. Bailey kept busy in 2023, releasing two new singles: “How Does It Feel” with Chris Brown and “Cheatback” with Future. Both tracks appear on his first solo album, “In Pieces”, released in March. It was released by Beyoncé’s management company, Parkwood Entertainment. “My sister went to London to shoot her film [‘The Little Mermaid’] for seven or eight months, and it was so hard to be without her,” Bailey told Billboard in 2021. “That’s when I started creating [‘In Pieces’]. I found my confidence — like, ‘OK, you can do this now.'” Chloe Bailey attends the Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch presented by Netflix Strong Black Lead on June 24 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Culture Creator On the acting front, Bailey appears in Prime Video’s “Swarm,” a horror series starring Dominique Fishback. This year, Bailey also starred in Peacock’s musical, “Praise This.” Bailey’s next film, “The Georgetown Project,” comes out in December. Russell Crowe directs the upcoming thriller.

