Martine Rose’s Spring 2024 menswear collection is a British subculture utopia



London is in his blood and woven into his clothes. Highly coveted menswear designer Martine Rose never fails to embody the fearless spirit of self-expression through gender ensembles and unconventional styling on any individual.

At a local club highlighted in hues of red, where indistinct conversations about Stella Artois beers are engulfed by the pulsating beats of music, is a fashion show from Martine Roses’ Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The unassuming pub where a group of guys would hang out on a Friday night is what sets the tone for the track. It was a glimpse into the London utopia of subcultures that embraced a raunchy attitude with nonchalant flair, exactly how Roses gained a cult following among young men on the periphery in the 2020s.

The British-Jamaican menswear designer is considered one of London’s top contemporary designers today. Besides her notoriety as a consultant for Balenciagas men’s collections, her eponymous label has undoubtedly made her a cult designer. Many backed her and Wales Grace Bonner as one of the contenders to succeed Virgil Ablohs Louis Vuitton before Pharrell’s appointment was announced. Its accolades aside, watching a fashion designer create clothes for the marginalized, in an opulent system that works on what’s next and what sells, makes fashion aspirational for underdogs.

The SS24 collection was a celebration of an unconventional fashion style that exuded a sense of hedonism. London’s creative subcultures came to life and savored the joys that made up the city – parties, music and sports, especially football, were always key informants of Rose designs. Just take Martine Rose Sports’ embroidered hoodies on the front and the yellow bomber jacket adorned with safety pins and beer can tabs as key examples of this ethos.

Pink unconventional notions of masculinity is also a repudiation of the high fashion bubble. The lace-trimmed boxers, corsets and floral vests of menswear are not typical of high-brow fashion, but exude a sexy and confident edge. While the use of pearl necklaces may be over the top, Rose’s appreciation of the individual is unparalleled. Consider Look 35, where men’s boxers are worn over thigh-high tights to create an added element to what are just underwear. Being rooted in style rather than fashion is what sets Rose apart; this is how the weird can become the next. Hoping that others will get it is a challenge Rose has consistently taken on throughout her career.

Among the bold sets of oversized silhouettes and the mishmash of clothing for women and men, there are hints of influences from construction worker uniforms adding a touch of playful humor to the collection for dressing up as garbage collectors fashionable. The safety vest for construction workers turns into more than just protective gear; it now doubles as trendy pants and a long coat. It may not be politically fueled, but the inclusion of workwear could also be a nod to the middle-class echelons of society, who want to balance the mundanity of manual labor with the pursuit of pleasures. of life.

While fashion shows today feed the camera lens in front of the eyes, the Roses show took place humbly in a bar furnished with small tables where attendees sat and watched the show. As models strutted through the club, we saw a revival of knee-high socks reminiscent of Alexa Chungs obsession with British computing in the mid-2000s (where Alex Turner of UK pivotal rock band Arctic Monkeys based his song, Socks, of). Rose made more iterations of the mule version of the Nike Shoxs, a bold statement that would go on to become the go-to trainer among the fashion crowd. The patina of his evoked leather jackets and pants gave him a sense of lived-in property, evoking a worn vintage charm. The spirit of London resonates in this collection, and more importantly, it tells us that rejecting the pristine appearance is a way of living the truth, a zeitgest that resonates with the misfits.

Martine Rose is an unqualified designer for the mavericks and this appeals to the younger generation of designers and fashion enthusiasts who yearn to understand the person behind the clothes. What informs Roses’ surroundings is echoed through every thread, informed by its Anglo-Jamaican heritage and inspired by London’s rich subcultures. Plus, in a time when celebrity creative directors are infiltrating the industry, she stands tall and unwavering under the pressure. She’s a breath of fresh air and encourages us to unapologetically embrace our own fashion choices.

