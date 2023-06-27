Patricia Field, creator of Sex and the City in Wears iconic looks, a must-have fashion item

NEW YORK — Costume designer Patricia Field has never liked fashion rules.

The woman who paired a tutu with spiky heels on Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City, and did a cool plaid bob on Lily Collins in Emily in Paris has a way of making high fashion accessible to the masses. She explains how she does it in the new documentary, Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field, which recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The film is directed by Michael Selditch, who also directed the 2019 CNN docu-series American Style. Interviewing Field for this series, he found a bold character with a unique and unconventional style of mixing colors and patterns and of designer looks with street clothes. . While at first Field resisted having a documentary crew follow her, she eventually relented and says she’s happy with the outcome.

Field, 81, an Emmy winner, was behind Ugly Betty’s inventive outfits and is also known for her styling films, including The Devil Wears Prada, which earned her a nod. eye to the Oscars. The Associated Press recently sat down with Field and Selditch to talk about her process, this tutu, and the item everyone should have in their closet.

Responses have been abbreviated for brevity and clarity.

AP: How did you convince Pat to accept this documentary?

SELDITCH: I told him, you know, anyone can make a documentary about you. We can always find people to sit down and talk about working with you and say wonderful things and add stock footage. But it’s not exactly the documentary I want to make. I want to watch your process. I want to see you shopping. I want to see you work with actors. I really want this to be true and watch you work and get inside your head and be a fly on the wall. And I said, if we don’t do it now, when are you going to do it?

AP: What does a typical costume fitting look like to you?

FIELD: There is a person and then there is a character. But behind this character, there is the person, and it is really important that she feels good because it is, in my mind, my responsibility. It is not a question of dictating to the actors what is good and what is not. It’s about giving them choices and, of course, getting to know them. Once you get to know them, it becomes a bit more automatic. Like Sarah Jessica Parker, I know her. I have worked with her before. I know its taste. It’s about the relationship and making sure the actor in front of that camera is comfortable, positive, and ready to go.

AP: Your costumes on Sex and The City have helped make designer brands more accessible by mixing high-fashion accessories with off-the-shelf basics. Was it intentional?

FIELD: Let’s talk about mixing high and low. I think you can’t just wear high or you can’t just wear low. People say orange and red don’t go together. Well, they go together in a fruit bowl! (smiles) His nature. And what’s wrong with that? So I follow my little philosophy and tend not to be distracted by manners or rules or whatever comes up. It’s just my expression and if I feel good and the actor does it, then it’s fine.

AP: The white tutu and the golden Carrie necklace have become iconic pieces. Do you know when you put something like that on an actor that’s going to hit?

FIELD: I don’t always have the same formula of knowing in advance what it’s going to be. But I have my taste. It’s no coincidence for me, and I guess that’s my formula and I guess it works for me. Its very important. Dressing someone, male or female, is a two-way street. They are in clothes, they need to be happy. I offer the clothes, I must be satisfied. It is always better to establish a positive relationship and when the actor trusts you, you are free at home.

SELDITCH: One of the things that I really love and admire about Pat is that she follows her instincts in her work and in her life. And I think what you’re looking at there, like the tutu, it’s just in her stomach, she liked it. Other people might be like, why? But for her, it was fair. And it turned out to be. And his instinct is neither ordinary nor obvious. It’s fun and crazy and exciting. And that’s one of the things that people react to in Pats’ work.

FIELD: I think the tutu industry will thank me. (laughs) I keep seeing tutus! The years pass and there are always tutus on the rack. I saw this (skirt) in the showroom, and pulled it out of a basket on the floor and immediately thought of Sarah Jessica because she’s trained in ballet and she’s also fashionable. Shell understands this. She’s not going to treat this with a pair of ballet slippers. She’s going to put on a pair of pointy heels and have this little thing. And I said, Darren (showrunner Darren Star) if this is a hit and I think this tutu will be classic through time.

AP: You worked with Molly Rogers on SATC and now she’s a costume designer for And Just Like That. Do you think it was consistent with the style of the new series?

FIELD: I think she’s great. She has experience. I worked with Molly for many years. I met her at my shop on 8th Street and hired her and we’ve been together ever since, doing different projects. It is a very long and loving relationship. There must be consistency. But at the same time, it wouldn’t be so good if she just tried to copy me. She is creative. She has her own way of seeing things. I think they do a great job. I would probably be very disappointed if they weren’t.

AP: What’s one accessory that everyone should have?

FIELD: I like a belt because the belt defines the waist and you know, all that like loose, shapeless clothes – I don’t find that very exciting. So, I’m definitely a belt girl.