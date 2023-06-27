Fashion
Men’s shorts are the most fashionable men’s item of clothing in Arizona, study finds
New research reveals this summer’s most searched for men’s clothing in America. And men’s shorts are the most popular men’s clothing in Arizona, according to research.
DEEPER DIVE: 9 summer fashion trends that will keep you cool and business-ready
The study, conducted by clothing experts boohooMANanalyzed Google search data to determine the most requested menswear items across the country. Research has shown:
- Men’s shorts were the hottest fashion item in Arizona this summer.
- Next are men’s sunglasses and men’s bracelets.
- The study analyzed national and regional online search data over the past 12 months.
The research looked at the average monthly search volume for menswear items, such as men’s earrings and sandals, and revealed the states with the highest interest in menswear.
1. Shorts for men
Men’s shorts were named the most searched men’s clothing item in Arizona and the United States this summer, with 17,7442 average monthly searches across the country.
California, New York and Florida search the most for men’s shorts with 21,958 searches in California, 15,508 in New York and 12,233 in Florida per month.
No one wears men’s shorts better than Pedro Pascal. The beloved actor graced the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in a stylish pair of black Valentino shorts with a fiery red trench coat and attention-grabbing black combat boots. In fact, as a result, searches for men’s black shorts increased by 61% during Met Gala week 2023, meaning men’s black shorts could be the optimal style choice for this season.
2. Bracelets for men
Men’s bracelets are the second most sought-after menswear item. The accessory has 15,0893 average monthly searches across America.
Illinois, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania are some of the most sought after states for bracelets for men. Illinois searches for this article 6,567 times per month, New Jersey 5,708 times per month, and Pennsylvania 5,608 times per month.
Timothe Chalamet is one of the hottest men in Hollywood. So it’s no surprise to see the world-famous actor rock two pearl bracelets at Paris Fashion Week 2023, with searches for men’s bracelets increasing 122% in the same week. Chalamet styled two pearl bracelets alongside a black bomber jacket with leather accents and casual navy joggers. This summer, people can wear men’s bracelets with equally casual outfits, as well as tailored accessories for formal occasions.
3. Men’s sunglasses
Men’s sunglasses take home a bronze medal as the third most requested men’s clothing item, with 14,4597 average monthly searches nationwide.
Georgia, Michigan and Arizona show some of the most valuable men’s sunglasses with 5,208 monthly searches in Georgia, 4,058 monthly searches in Michigan and 3,050 monthly searches in Arizona.
Sunglasses are a summer must-have. Trending styles grace menswear outlets every year, so the trick is to find your favorites and stand out from the crowd. And in true rock n roll style, Lenny Kravitz made a statement at the 2023 Oscars with his eye-catching chunky black Saint Laurent shades.
4. Earrings for men
Men’s earrings are the fourth most sought-after menswear item this summer. On average, this accessory is searched for 13,9767 times per month.
Of the states that search men’s earrings the most, Ohio has 4,208 monthly searches, North Carolina has 4,067 monthly searches, and Virginia has 3,458 monthly searches.
Famous for his bold and fierce fashion statements, Lil Nas X captured the world’s attention at the 2023 pre-Grammy gala. The Oscar-winning artist owned the red carpet by accessorizing a pink illusion suit with a pair of diamond-encrusted heart-shaped earrings.
5. Sandals for men
Finally, men’s sandals are the fifth most popular men’s fashion item. The summer shoe has 10,2978 average monthly searches across America.
Massachusetts, Washington, and Tennessee are among the states that search the most for men’s bracelets with 2,773 monthly searches in Massachusetts, 2,050 monthly searches in Washington, and 1,992 monthly searches in Tennessee.
Sandals are perfect for warmer temperatures. Comfortable and versatile, these shoes are suitable for both smart and casual outfits, as well as everything in between.
Tyler, The Creator wore a pair of athletic sandals during his performance at Coachella 2023, along with white socks, green cargo shorts and a pink graphic shirt and online searches for socks and sandals increased 270% one week later.
States most interested in menswear
The new research also uncovered the states most interested in menswear by analyzing search data in each state, comparing it to population, and revealing the rate of searches per 100,000 people.
New York searches for menswear the most, with 559 average monthly searches for menswear items per 100,000 population.
New Jersey is in second place. On average, this northeastern state searches for men’s fashion 493 times per month per 100,000 people.
This is followed by Massachusetts (460 average monthly searches), California (444 average monthly searches) and Illinois (437 average monthly searches).
A spokesperson at boohooMAN commented: The new study has highlighted this summer’s most popular menswear items by analyzing online search data. In return, consumers will know what to expect this season. Men’s shorts are the most searched men’s clothing item, with the majority of states searching for this item the most, followed by bracelets, sunglasses, earrings and sandals.
These trending styles can be influenced by upcoming events such as red carpets and music festivals with flared silhouettes and bold colors taking center stage this season.
|
