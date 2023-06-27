Fashion
LSU wins 2023 Men’s College World Series in emphatic fashion
After LSU dropped a Men’s College World Series record of 24 runs in a 20-0 run on Sunday, Tigers executives Gavin Dugas and Dylan Crews made comments to the media that suggested little concern about the impact of the eruption on a win-win showdown with the same Florida team on Monday.
“Honestly, we’re not lost,” Dugas said at Sunday’s post-match press conference. “We’re ready to go. We’re going to do what we have to do to get ready for tomorrow night.”
And as the leadoff batter in the half of LSU’s second inning Monday, Dugas walked an opening base that became the first leg of a deluge.
The Tigers made runs so voraciously in the 2023 Men’s College World Series final that their fans have been downing Jell-O shots all week at Rocco.
Dugas’ walk started a six-run inning, giving LSU a lead that, despite giving up two first-inning runs in Florida, the Tigers never gave up.
It wasn’t quite the 20-point margin that decided Sunday’s contest, but LSU left no doubt in an 18-4 rout to clinch the program’s first national championship since 2009.
The title is also the first for second-year Tigers coach Jay Johnson, who led an Arizona team that came within a stroke of winning the 2016 national championship.
exorcise demons
Johnson’s second opportunity in a championship-round tie-breaking clash wasn’t nearly as nerve-wracking as his first. With Monday’s rout, LSU avoided the trap that robbed its Arizona team of the crown as the winner of Game 1 of the Championship Round, but gave up the next two.
UA fell in 5-4 and 4-3 decisions against Coastal Carolina in 2016.
LSU as a program also marked a redemptive measure for the upcoming MCWS, 2017. The Tigers lost two straight to Florida in this season’s finale, which also marked the first trip to the title round. for an LSU team since 2009.
And while Monday’s beating of the Gators eliminated any early drama, the Tigers have had enough to last a few seasons to qualify for the championship round.
After dropping a 3-2 heartbreaker a week before Monday’s MCWS final against the Demon Deacons, Johnson held an impromptu team meeting immediately afterwards on the field.
. @LSUbaseball Jay Johnson reunited the team twice after Monday’s heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Wake Forest, the second in dugout. AD Scott Woodward and Chairman Tate were also encouraging the players as #LSU left the field. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/Ahk9ll5lB3
Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) June 20, 2023
The scene deserves to go down in Omaha history, given how the Tigers played the rest of the MCWS. That includes a pair of rematches with Wake, the first a 5-2 win that set up a sudden-death rubber game.
During 10 1/2 scoreless innings, Crews LSU’s best hitter all season hit a first single that paved the way for an iconic at-bat for Tommy White.
TOMMY WHITE WALK OFF TANK TO SEND LSU TO THE FINAL
Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) June 23, 2023
“I’m excited.”
Tommy White just had one of the biggest hits in @LSUbaseball history pic.twitter.com/N9glUEC0jL
SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 23, 2023
Two-man demolition teams
Crews and White delivering the back-to-back blows that launched LSU past an outstanding Wake Forest and into the finals couldn’t have been more poetic.
The Tigers duo finished 2023 with team-leading batting averages of .426 and .374, and team-highs of 18 and 24 homers.
Fittingly, Crews and White secured Monday’s decisive championship win. Crews hit 4 for 6, while White went 4 for 7 and had three runs to cap his campaign with 105 RBI.
And, by crossing the plate three times on Monday, Crews hit 100 runs scored for 2023, landing him and White in the college baseball record books.
A historic season for @LSUbaseball
Dylan Crews and Tommy White are the first pair of SEC HISTORY teammates to score 100 points and drive 100 in a season. pic.twitter.com/lWyn3t8Pwp
SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 27, 2023
It just means more championships
Regardless of whether LSU or Florida won on Monday, the SEC as a league has been guaranteed its fourth straight MCWS champion and, perhaps more impressively, it’s the fourth different school to reign supreme in Omaha.
Vanderbilt started the conference race in 2019 with a loss to Michigan. In 2021, Mississippi State denied Vandy back-to-back national championships with a pandemic sandwiched between them to win their first-ever title.
Ole Miss became national champion for the first time in 2022, defeating future SEC member Oklahoma in the final.
Smoke ’em if you got ’em@__dc4__ | #ThePowerhouse pic.twitter.com/cNGVGtQI0C
LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 27, 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://www.flobaseball.tv/articles/11090369-lsu-wins-the-2023-mens-college-world-series-in-emphatic-fashion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Human remains found by hikers in California where actor Julian Sands disappeared in January – Deltaplex News
- LSU wins 2023 Men’s College World Series in emphatic fashion
- Supply Chain Technology Startup Dexory Raises $19M in Series A Funding — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- New study finds intermittent fasting is as effective as counting calories
- Maleeka Bokhari is moved after her meeting with Imran Khan
- Dutch widower told to leave UK after Home Office visa mix-up | head office
- Public input sought on the future of the world’s largest hockey stick
- Strengthening the Indo-Egyptian partnership: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Egypt
- Congolese fashion show hopes to inspire peace and creativity in conflict-affected region
- Using pgvector, LLM, and LangChain with Google Cloud Databases
- Rishi Sunak is not allowed to lecture Keir Starmer on the character
- The wife of this Bollywood superstar belongs to the British royal family, her real name is