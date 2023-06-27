LSU wins 2023 Men’s College World Series in emphatic fashion

After LSU dropped a Men’s College World Series record of 24 runs in a 20-0 run on Sunday, Tigers executives Gavin Dugas and Dylan Crews made comments to the media that suggested little concern about the impact of the eruption on a win-win showdown with the same Florida team on Monday.

“Honestly, we’re not lost,” Dugas said at Sunday’s post-match press conference. “We’re ready to go. We’re going to do what we have to do to get ready for tomorrow night.”

And as the leadoff batter in the half of LSU’s second inning Monday, Dugas walked an opening base that became the first leg of a deluge.

The Tigers made runs so voraciously in the 2023 Men’s College World Series final that their fans have been downing Jell-O shots all week at Rocco.

Dugas’ walk started a six-run inning, giving LSU a lead that, despite giving up two first-inning runs in Florida, the Tigers never gave up.

It wasn’t quite the 20-point margin that decided Sunday’s contest, but LSU left no doubt in an 18-4 rout to clinch the program’s first national championship since 2009.

The title is also the first for second-year Tigers coach Jay Johnson, who led an Arizona team that came within a stroke of winning the 2016 national championship.

exorcise demons

Johnson’s second opportunity in a championship-round tie-breaking clash wasn’t nearly as nerve-wracking as his first. With Monday’s rout, LSU avoided the trap that robbed its Arizona team of the crown as the winner of Game 1 of the Championship Round, but gave up the next two.

UA fell in 5-4 and 4-3 decisions against Coastal Carolina in 2016.

LSU as a program also marked a redemptive measure for the upcoming MCWS, 2017. The Tigers lost two straight to Florida in this season’s finale, which also marked the first trip to the title round. for an LSU team since 2009.

And while Monday’s beating of the Gators eliminated any early drama, the Tigers have had enough to last a few seasons to qualify for the championship round.

After dropping a 3-2 heartbreaker a week before Monday’s MCWS final against the Demon Deacons, Johnson held an impromptu team meeting immediately afterwards on the field.

. @LSUbaseball Jay Johnson reunited the team twice after Monday’s heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Wake Forest, the second in dugout. AD Scott Woodward and Chairman Tate were also encouraging the players as #LSU left the field. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/Ahk9ll5lB3 Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) June 20, 2023

The scene deserves to go down in Omaha history, given how the Tigers played the rest of the MCWS. That includes a pair of rematches with Wake, the first a 5-2 win that set up a sudden-death rubber game.

During 10 1/2 scoreless innings, Crews LSU’s best hitter all season hit a first single that paved the way for an iconic at-bat for Tommy White.

TOMMY WHITE WALK OFF TANK TO SEND LSU TO THE FINAL pic.twitter.com/KnyeXipTqs Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) June 23, 2023

“I’m excited.” Tommy White just had one of the biggest hits in @LSUbaseball history pic.twitter.com/N9glUEC0jL SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 23, 2023

Two-man demolition teams

Crews and White delivering the back-to-back blows that launched LSU past an outstanding Wake Forest and into the finals couldn’t have been more poetic.

The Tigers duo finished 2023 with team-leading batting averages of .426 and .374, and team-highs of 18 and 24 homers.

Fittingly, Crews and White secured Monday’s decisive championship win. Crews hit 4 for 6, while White went 4 for 7 and had three runs to cap his campaign with 105 RBI.

And, by crossing the plate three times on Monday, Crews hit 100 runs scored for 2023, landing him and White in the college baseball record books.

A historic season for @LSUbaseball Dylan Crews and Tommy White are the first pair of SEC HISTORY teammates to score 100 points and drive 100 in a season. pic.twitter.com/lWyn3t8Pwp SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 27, 2023

It just means more championships

Regardless of whether LSU or Florida won on Monday, the SEC as a league has been guaranteed its fourth straight MCWS champion and, perhaps more impressively, it’s the fourth different school to reign supreme in Omaha.

Vanderbilt started the conference race in 2019 with a loss to Michigan. In 2021, Mississippi State denied Vandy back-to-back national championships with a pandemic sandwiched between them to win their first-ever title.

Ole Miss became national champion for the first time in 2022, defeating future SEC member Oklahoma in the final.