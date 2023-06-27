Fashion
Yennefer’s Aretuzan Ball Gown Was Inspired By This
We are in the last remaining days before the witcher officially returns to Netflix for its third season, and there are no doubt eagle-eyed fans who have already dissected and analyzed every frame of the trailers that have teased what story to expect. Although the biggest storyline of Season 3 is currently under wraps, there are still plenty of exciting beats to look forward to, including the element of Geralt (Henry Cavill), Features (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) settle into something resembling a family unit. But lest you think these characters will always be on the run with very little opportunity to dress up, think again: it looks like Geralt and Yennefer will be attending a ball at Aretuza, Yennefer’s former playground in as a novice, and will definitely make an entrance with their outfits.
But the white wolf and our favorite witch wouldn’t be able to look their best without the hard work of the witcherthe costume team, as well as the hair and make-up managers. As part of an interview with part of the show’s production team, the costume designer Lucinda Wright and hairdresser and make-up artist Deb Watson gave us a look at some of the character looks this season, as Yennefer adopts more of a “tiger mom” role, according to Wright, in order to protect Ciri. The two departments worked closely together over the season, particularly when it came to shaping Yennefer’s evolving aesthetic, as Watson explained:
“This season, from a makeup and hair perspective, I wanted to bring an element of softness but an element of power. anya [Chalotra] she herself is so incredibly beautiful, and when I read Yennefer, I read a very strong internal beauty with her, and I wanted to bring out that internal beauty. There’s always mention of her beautiful, long, luxurious hair, and the way Lucinda’s silhouettes were cut for the season, I felt the loose, flowing hair was beneficial. As we enter the prom sequence, the elegance of the costume design inspired me to have an elegance of the hair and makeup design. So we went through moods in the story that we’re telling.”
Yennefer’s prom dress was inspired by Anya Chalotra herself
Although the witcherThe production team of draw on a number of influences to create the look for the show, it turns out the daring dress Yennefer wears when she and Geralt attend the ball at Aretuza was actually inspired by the actress behind the character. It’s a bold silhouette, but diehard costume fans might also be interested to know that the dress sports a subtle detail in terms of Yennefer’s Obsidian Star necklace, as Wright revealed:
“With prom, the dress was really inspired by Anya; there was a certain look that she really wanted. In every shot, you never saw her [in], she still has her necklace with her stone, but I put it by her heart on her chest, so it’s like it’s the moment of passion near her heart, despite all her power there for Geralt . It’s just a small thing, but it’s the first time it’s not around his neck, which I think is a pretty strong thing.”
Yennefer, of course, isn’t the only high-profile woman on the witcher which has some great costume changes this time around; the dress Ciri wears when the trio attends the Belleteyn Spring Festival at the start of the season also includes color palette elements specific to her single character.
“The inspiration for this was…I call it the Ciri Blue,” Wright said. “It always reminds you that she’s a princess from Cintra. So she would bring that blue but always embellish it with stones and glitter because she’s a princess, and it had to be as light as a canvas. spider because underneath she has her pants and boots on, and she can just leap into action. She’s part witcher, part princess. Based on the season’s first teaser where Ciri is hunted in a hedge maze by… something, chances are the princess will have to tap into her witcher side when she least expects it.
Season 3 of the witcher will be split into two parts, with Volume 1 premiering on Netflix on June 29, with Volume 2 coming to the streamer on July 27.
